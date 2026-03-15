GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT ROADRUNNERS

SUN, MAR. 15, 2026 | 4:00 PM | TUCSON ARENA | TUCSON, AZ

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ROADIE WRAP: After a 6–4 loss on Saturday, the Barracuda close out their eight-game season series with the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center. The Barracuda are 3–4 against Utah’s affiliate this year and have dropped the last two meetings. Prior to Saturday, San Jose had won five straight on the road and four in a row overall.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Barracuda rallied from an early deficit but ultimately fell 6–4 to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at the Tucson Convention Center. Tucson jumped out quickly with goals from Cameron Hebig just 22 seconds in and Austin Poganski (17) on the power play at 6:28. Filip Bystedt answered moments later off a setup from Oliver Wahlstrom, but Daniil But (13) restored the two-goal lead late in the first. San Jose surged in the second as Quentin Musty and Colin White scored before Bystedt (18) struck on the power play with one second left in the period to give the Barracuda a 4–3 lead. The Roadrunners responded in the third with Andrew Agozzino tying the game early and adding a power-play goal midway through the period for the eventual winner, while But sealed the result with an empty-netter.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired defenseman Jett Woo the day before the NHL’s trade deadline last Thursday in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson. Woo, 25, a second-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft, drew a penalty in his debut on Wednesday and finished with a plus-two rating as the Barracuda beat the San Diego Gulls, 4–1. The Winnipeg native helped the Abbotsford Canucks capture the Calder Cup last season and is now five games shy of 300 in his AHL career.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank first in the AHL in goals for (3.50), power-play percentage (24.3%), and shots for (32.43), and are plus-19 in five-on-five scoring. Prior to Saturday, the Barracuda were 8-1-1 in their last 10 and 7-1 in their last eight, having won four in a row overall and five straight on the road.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: On Wednesday, Laurent Brossoit improved to 11-2-1 with the Barracuda, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a 4–1 win against the Gulls. In 14 games, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .915 SV%. He also picked up an assist, his third point this season (1+2=3). The 33-year-old has allowed just two goals in his last two starts and has won five in a row. Over his last seven games, he is 7-0-1. On Thursday, he was recalled by the Sharks, who were forced to sign an EBUG for their game in Boston after Yaroslav Askarov was unable to back up due to injury.

FIL THE THRILL: On Saturday, Filip Bystedt collected three points (2+1=3), marking the fourth time in his career he has recorded three points in a game and scored two goals. Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (47), assists (28), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington scored his second career shorthanded goal on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has already set career highs this season in assists (27) and points (40). A year ago, he skated in just four games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The year before, he helped the Hershey Bears capture the Calder Cup. Over his last 11 games, he has 11 points (four goals, seven assists). Huntington ranks second on the team in scoring and is tied for second in assists.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 23rd come-from-behind win of the season last Friday. They are now 9-13 when trailing after one period and 16-15-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has nine goals in his last 11 games. On Saturday, he collected a pair of assists in the Barracuda’s 6–4 loss. Since Jan. 24, he has 13 goals and three assists in his last 20 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (22) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.