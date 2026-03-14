GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT ROADRUNNERS

SAT, MAR. 14, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TUCSON ARENA | TUCSON, AZ

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ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Barracuda begin a two-game weekend series with the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center, closing out the eight-game season series. The Barracuda are 3-3 versus Utah’s affiliate this year but are coming off a 6-4 loss in the last meeting on Mar. 1 at Tech CU Arena. In Tucson, the Barracuda are 1-1, picking up a 4-3 overtime win in the most recent trip on Jan. 17. Entering Saturday, the Barracuda have won five in a row on the road and four in a row overall. In the Western Conference, only Grand Rapids, the top team in the league, has a better road winning percentage (.672) than the Barracuda, who are 10 games above .500 on visiting ice.

WEDNESDAY WRAP: The Barracuda returned home for one game on Wednesday, scoring three times in the second period en route to a 4-1 win over the San Diego Gulls. Anthony Vincent opened the scoring at 3:49 of the second before Oliver Wahlstrom made it 2-0 just two minutes later. San Diego answered shortly after on a goal by Tristan Luneau, but Jimmy Huntington restored the Barracuda’s two-goal lead with a shorthanded tally late in the period. Filip Bystedt sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the third, while Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 of 34 shots to earn his fifth straight victory and 11th in 14 games since joining the team in January.

MOST RECENT MEETING: In the last matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners, the Barracuda were dealt a 6-4 loss at Tech CU on Mar. 1, the first defeat this year for the Cuda in regulation when leading after two periods and the first loss this year when scoring 4+ goals. Jimmy Huntington recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick in the first period and finished with two goals, an assist, and a fight — all within the opening 21:33. Tucson opened the scoring early before Huntington tied the game and helped set up Lucas Carlsson for a power-play goal to give San Jose a 2-1 lead after one. Huntington added a power-play tip early in the second to make it 3-1, but Tucson responded with two goals to tie it before Anthony Vincent restored the Barracuda lead late in the period. Daniil But’s third-period point-shot deflection tied the game at 4-4, and with under three minutes remaining, Scott Perunovich scored on a breakaway for the eventual game-winner before Kevin Rooney sealed it with an empty-netter.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired defenseman Jett Woo the day before the NHL’s trade deadline last Thursday in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson. Woo, 25, a second-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft, drew a penalty in his debut on Wednesday and finished with a plus-two rating as the Barracuda beat the San Diego Gulls 4-1. The Winnipeg native helped the Abbotsford Canucks capture the Calder Cup last season and is now six games shy of 300 in his AHL career.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank second in the AHL in goals for (3.49), first in power-play percentage (24.3%), and first in shots for (32.53), and are plus-19 in five-on-five scoring. Over the last seven games, the Barracuda are outscoring the opposition 33-20 and have given up five goals in their last four games. Over their last 10, the Barracuda are 8-1-1 and 7-1 in their last eight, having won four in a row overall and five straight on the road.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: On Wednesday, Laurent Brossoit improved to 11-2-1 with the Barracuda, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win against the Gulls. In 14 games, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .915 SV%. He also picked up an assist, his third point this season (1+2=3). The 33-year-old has allowed just two goals in his last two starts and has won five in a row. Over his last seven games, he is 7-0-1. On Thursday, he was recalled by the Sharks, who were forced to sign an EBUG for their game in Boston after Yaroslav Askarov was unable to back up due to injury.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (44), assists (27), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington scored his second career shorthanded goal on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has already set career highs this season in assists (27) and points (40). A year ago, he skated in just four games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The year before, he helped the Hershey Bears capture the Calder Cup. Over his last 10 games, he has 11 points (four goals, seven assists). Huntington ranks second on the team in scoring and is tied for second in assists.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 23rd come-from-behind win of the season on Friday. They are now 9-12 when trailing after one period and 16-14-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has nine goals in his last 11 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (22) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.