GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT GULLS

WED, NOV. 19, 2025 | 7:00 PM | PECHANGA ARENA | SAN DIEGO, CA

GM 15 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

SAN DIEGO SEND: The Barracuda hit the road for one game on Wednesday in San Diego to take on the San Diego Gulls for the second time this season. SJB enters Wednesday riding a season-long seven-game point streak (5-0-1-1) after a 4–3 win over Ontario on Saturday at Tech CU Arena and have points in their last five on the road (3-0-1-1). In the only other meeting against the Ducks’ affiliate this season, the Barracuda were dealt a 3–0 loss at Pechanga Arena on Oct. 29.

HOME SWEET HOME: The San Jose Barracuda returned home from a five-game road trip and extended their point streak to seven (5-0-1-1) with a 4–3 win over Ontario on Saturday night at a sold-out Tech CU Arena. Lucas Carlsson opened the scoring at 6:08 of the first, his third straight game with a goal, and Filip Bystedt doubled the lead late in the period. Ontario answered with a power-play goal from Martin Chromiak in the second before Andre Lee struck twice on the man advantage early in the third to put the Reign ahead 3–2. San Jose battled back as Cagnoni was awarded a goal on review after Pheonix Copley’s glove was ruled over the line, and Colin White buried the eventual game-winner at 16:01. Jakub Skarek made 24 saves in the win, while Copley stopped 25 for Ontario. San Jose outshot the Reign 29–27 and finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while Ontario went 3-for-5.

GULL SETTING: In the only meeting against the Gulls this season, the Barracuda were shut out 3–0 on Oct. 29 at Pechanga Arena. San Diego opened the scoring early on a power-play goal from Yegor Sidorov at 5:43 of the first, then doubled the lead late in the second when Tim Washe buried a setup from Matthew Phillips. Washe added his second of the night into an empty net at 17:04 of the third to seal the win. Barracuda goaltender Gabriel Carriere kept his team within reach with 32 saves on 34 shots, but San Jose went 0-for-5 on the power play and couldn’t solve Ville Husso, who turned aside all 27 he faced. The Gulls outshot the Barracuda 35–27 and capitalized on one of four power plays.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty extended his point streak to three (1+4=5) games on Saturday and now has points in four of five (1+6=7). The 20-year-old now ranks second on the club in points (11), T-first in power-play points (6), and power-play goals (3). Among league rookies, he ranks first in man-advantage goals and points.

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first pro hat trick on Tuesday, collecting six goals and an assist in five games during the most recent road trip. The 19-year-old is the youngest player to collect a hat trick in franchise history. Among rookies, he ranks T-first in power-play goals (3) and power-play points (6), T-second in goals (6), and T-fifth in points (10). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:56).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White scored on Saturday and has goals in his last two and points in seven of eight (4+5=9). The 28-year-old leads the team in points (12) and game-winners (2), and is T-second in assists (8) and power-play assists (5). Last spring, the former first-rounder led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6), assists (5), and plus/minus (+3). White also leads all Barracuda forwards in time on ice (17:37).

POWERING UP: The Barracuda had their power-play goal streak snapped at six games on Saturday, going 8-for-21 (38%) during the stretch. During their five-game road trip from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, the Barracuda scored in every game. The Barracuda boast the league’s fourth-ranked power play (25.9%) and 10th-ranked unit on the road (27.3%). A year ago, the Barracuda finished the regular season with the AHL’s top power play (24%).

YOU’RE KILLIN’ ME, SMALLS: The Barracuda went 1-for-4 on the PK on Saturday and have now given up a power-play goal in 11 of their 14 games this year and five in the last two games. The Barracuda are last in the AHL on the disadvantage (64.7%) and 31st at home (69.6%).

GULLS GOIN’: The Gulls enter Wednesday with wins in their last two and points in their last five (4-0-1-0). Former Barracuda and Sharks forward Justin Bailey has six goals in his last five games, two in each of his last two, and has scored the game-winner in each of San Diego’s last four wins. The Gulls are fifth in the AHL in scoring (3.46), 11th in goals against (2.69), first in shots (33.15), and 10th in shots against (27.15). The Gulls rank ninth in even-strength goals (32).