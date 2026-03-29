GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT FIREBIRDS

SUN, MAR. 29, 2026 | 3:00 PM | ACRISURE ARENA | PALM DESERT, CA

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DESERT DATE: With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Barracuda wrap up a two-game road trip in Coachella Valley on Sunday against the Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. San Jose was dealt a 4–2 loss on Saturday and has now dropped its last two games.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda outshot the Coachella Valley Firebirds 42–23 but fell 4–2 Saturday night at Acrisure Arena. Coachella Valley scored twice late in the first period, with Jani Nyman (21) striking on the power play and Lleyton Roed (10) adding a breakaway goal, despite San Jose holding a 17–8 edge in shots. Quentin Musty (17) pulled the Barracuda within one in the second period, and Colin White (15) made it 3–2 midway through the third, but Ty Nelson’s (10) third-period tally stood as the game-winner before Cooper Marody (9) added an empty-net goal. Gabriel Carriere made 19 saves, while Nikke Kokko stopped 40 of 42 shots as San Jose finished 0-for-3 on the power play.

WHITE HOT: Forward Colin White extended his point streak to six games on Saturday with a goal and now has 11 points (4g, 7a) over that stretch, along with 13 points (3g, 10a) in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has already set AHL career highs in goals (15), assists (24), points (38), power-play goals (5), game-winning goals (4), and shorthanded goals (1).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Defenseman Luca Cagnoni picked up his team-leading 32nd assist Wednesday and has recorded helpers in six of his last eight games. The 21-year-old ranks tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in scoring (39), tied for second in power-play assists (18), tied for third in power-play points (21), and leads all defensemen in shots (146).

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was recalled by San Jose on Friday following an injury to Yaroslav Askarov. The 32-year-old is 11–3–1 with the Barracuda since January, posting a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage. His five-game winning streak and eight-game point streak came to an end Wednesday.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt leads the Barracuda in scoring (49) and in overtime goals (2). He also co-leads the team in game-winning goals (5) and ranks second in goals (18), assists (30), and power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old was selected as the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Jimmy Huntington has already set career highs in assists (31) and points (46) and is one goal shy of matching his single-season high of 16, set in 2023–24. Over his last 17 games, he has 17 points (6g, 11a) and is currently on a three-game point streak (1g, 3a).

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Oliver Wahlstrom recorded an assist Wednesday, extending his point streak to a season-long four games (1g, 4a). Over his last 11 games, he has 10 points (4g, 6a). He leads the team in goals (23) and power-play goals (13), sitting one shy of Danil Gushchin’s franchise record of 14 set in 2024–25.

COLLEGE KIDS: The Barracuda signed a pair of Clarkson Golden Knights to ATOs this week in defenseman Tristan Sarsland and forward Erik Bargholtz. Last week, the team also added defenseman Mack Oliphant out of Holy Cross. Oliphant made his AHL debut last Sunday against Abbotsford but has since returned to school to complete his final classes before graduation.

