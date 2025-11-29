GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT EAGLES

FRI NOV. 29, 2025 | 3:05 PM MT | BLUE FCU ARENA | LOVELAND, CO

MILE HIGH MATCHUP: After falling 4–2 to the Colorado Eagles on Friday, the Barracuda close out their two-game set in Loveland on Saturday afternoon and look for the weekend split. Friday’s loss snapped the Cuda’s 11-game point streak, six-game road point streak, and five-game winning streak. The Barracuda also enter Saturday sitting at 299 franchise wins. A year ago, San Jose went 3–5 in the regular season against the Eagles and 1–3 in Loveland. The Barracuda were eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs by Colorado in the Divisional Semi-Final, three games to one.

NO FUN FRIDAY: The Barracuda had their 11-game point streak snapped on Friday in a 4–2 loss to the Colorado Eagles at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena. Colorado’s Taylor Makar scored twice in the first period, and after Lucas Carlsson got San Jose on the board late in the frame, the Eagles restored their two-goal lead with a shorthanded marker from Tye Felhaber in the second. Carlsson responded with his second power-play goal of the night, but Colorado added insurance early in the third on a Jack Ahcan strike.

LET’S GO STREAKING: The Barracuda entered Friday riding an 11-game point streak (9-0-1-1), the second longest in franchise history. San Jose had won five straight for the first time this season. During the point streak, the team was plus-19 and averaged 4.0 goals for and 2.7 against. Additionally, the club went 11-for-32 (34%) on the power play during the stretch. The franchise record point streak is 15, set during the 2016–17 season when the team reached the Conference Finals.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty collected a pair of assists on Wednesday and now has 10 points (3+7=10) in his last eight games and 12 in his last 10 (3+9=12). Among first-year players, he ranks T-fourth in points (16), T-second in assists (11) and power-play goals (3).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov extended his goal streak to three games on Wednesday. Since the start of November, the 19-year-old has 13 points (9+4=13) in 11 games and now co-leads all league rookies in goals (9) and power-play points (8). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team.

SKY HIGH IN COLORADO: The Eagles sit atop the Pacific Division entering Saturday and are 7-2-0-1 over their last 10 and 9-2 at home. Colorado also boasts the AHL’s eighth-ranked power play (24.6%), top penalty kill (88.3%), and is T-first in shorthanded goals (5). Veteran forward T.J. Tynan leads the AHL in assists (19), and rookie netminder Isak Posch is T-first in wins (8).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, sophomore blueliner Luca Cagnoni ranks T-first in power-play goals (3), T-second in points (15), and T-third in goals (4). He is also T-third in assists (11) and power-play assists (6). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked within the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top-six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), and was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: After scoring the overtime winner on Saturday, sophomore center Filip Bystedt scored again on Wednesday and is now riding a six-game point streak (3+4=7), with eight points (3+6=9) in his last eight. During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1). He scored twice in four games versus Colorado in round two.

LUCAS LIGHTING IT UP: Among AHL defenders, Lucas Carlsson leads the league in goals (6). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL rearguards in goals (20) in 2022–23 as a member of the Charlotte Checkers.

COLORADO CONNECTION: In July, the Sharks dealt Danil Gushchin to the Colorado Avalanche for Oskar Olausson. A year ago, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native produced 51 points (28+23=51) in 56 games with the Barracuda and set a single-season franchise record for power-play goals (14). Gushchin finished his three-year run with San Jose as the franchise leader in points (150), goals (70), and assists (80). So far this season, he co-leads the Eagles in goals (9) and power-play goals (3).