GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

FRI, APR. 17, 2026 | 7:00 PM | DIGNITY HEALTH ARENA | BAKERSFIELD, CA

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TWO TO GO: The Barracuda close out the regular season with a home-and-home against the Bakersfield Condors, beginning Friday at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield. The Barracuda are 3-2-0-1 against the Oilers affiliate in 2025-26, having won the last two meetings, but are winless on the road against the Condors this season (0-2-1-0). The Barracuda sit one point behind Bakersfield in the Pacific Division entering Friday.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda fell 4–1 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Tech CU Arena on Tuesday night, extending their skid to five straight losses and nine in their last 10 games. The Firebirds struck quickly in the first period with goals 51 seconds apart from Logan Morrison and John Hayden to take a 2–0 lead. After a scoreless second, Quentin Musty pulled San Jose within one early in the third on a five-on-three power play, but Cooper Marody scored twice later in the period to seal the win. The Barracuda outshot Coachella Valley 35–31, with Logan Terness making 34 saves for his first AHL victory, while Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots in the loss.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt collected an assist on Tuesday and now has points in seven of his last nine games (3+5=8). The sophomore center leads the Barracuda in scoring (56), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He is also tied for first in assists (35) and tied for second in goals (21). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury. Against Bakersfield this season, he has five points (2+3=5) in six games.

WHITE HOT: Despite being held off the scoresheet the last two games, Colin White still has 20 points (10+10=20) over his last 14 games. The veteran forward has missed 24 games this season due to various injuries, but still ranks second on the Barracuda in points (48) and power-play goals (8), is tied for second in goals (21), and ranks fourth in assists (27). In six games versus the Condors this season, White has a pair of goals and an assist.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty scored on Tuesday and now has 17 points (11+6=17) over his last 19 games. Among AHL rookies, the 2023 first-rounder is tied for fifth in goals (20) and tied for third in power-play goals (8), power-play points (21), and power-play assists (13). Additionally, he is tied for eighth in points (44).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: The Sharks recalled Luca Cagnoni on Sunday, and on Monday he made his NHL season debut, logging 14:53 of ice time in a 3–2 Sharks win at Nashville. At the time of the recall, among AHL blueliners, he ranked seventh in scoring (43), second in power-play assists (20), third in power-play points (23), first in shots (162), and tied for fifth in assists (35). A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

CUDA CHRONICLES: Over the Barracuda’s last 10 games, in which the team has gone 1–9, San Jose has allowed four or more goals in all but one game. From November through the end of February, the Barracuda dropped just 10 games in regulation (29–10–2–2), but since the start of March, they have surpassed that total in 23 fewer games (8–12). The team’s five-game skid marks its longest this season. In nine of those 10 games, the Barracuda have outshot the opposition and enter Tuesday with power-play goals in six straight games.

BLUELINE BOLSTER: With injuries to Barracuda defensemen Nolan Allan, Lucas Carlsson, and Mattias Havelid, and with Luca Cagnoni up with the Sharks, the Barracuda signed a pair of defensemen on Tuesday: Jared Crespo out of Penn State and Thomas Messineo from UConn. Messineo made his AHL debut in the Barracuda’s 4–1 loss to Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

