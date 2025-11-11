GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CANUCKS

TUES, NOV. 11, 2025 | 7:00 PM | ABBOTSFORD CENTRE | ABBOTSFORD, BC

CANUCKS CONNECTION: The Barracuda wrap up their five-game road trip with a pair of games against the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Abbotsford Centre. A year ago, the Barracuda went 3-4-1-0 versus Vancouver’s top affiliate and 1-3 on the road. All-time, the Barracuda are 10-15-2-1 against Abby and 6-7-1-0 in British Columbia. The Barracuda enter Tuesday coming off back-to-back regulation wins in Calgary and have points in their last four games (3-0-1-0), going 2-0-1-0 so far on their current road trip.

CALGARY WRANGLED: Rookie winger Kasper Halttunen scored twice in the first period, and goaltender Gabriel Carriere made 26 saves, as the Barracuda cruised to a 4–1 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Egor Afanasyev opened the scoring midway through the first, and Halttunen followed with a pair of goals, one on the power play, to give San Jose a 3–0 lead after one. Calgary’s Lucas Ciona netted a power-play goal late in the second, but Colin White sealed the victory with an empty-netter, extending his point streak to five games. Carriere earned his third win of the year, while Ivan Prosvetov stopped 27 of 30 in the loss. The Barracuda went 1-for-3 on the power play and have now scored with the man advantage in five straight games, winning back-to-back contests and extending their point streak to four (3-0-1-0).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first regular-season AHL goal on Tuesday in the Barracuda’s 2–1 overtime loss at Ontario and followed it up with the first multi-goal effort of his young career on Thursday. The 19-year-old, the team’s youngest player, scored his first AHL goal in his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 7 in Colorado. A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:56).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White continued his strong start to the season on Saturday, scoring an empty-netter to extend his point streak to five games (2+4=6), and now has points in seven of nine outings this season. The five-game streak matches his career long, which was set last season. The former first-rounder is second on the Cuda in assists (7) and points (9). Last spring, he led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6), assists (5), and plus/minus (+3). White also leads all Barracuda forwards in time on ice (17:28).

GHOSTING THE COMPETITION: Rookie winger Kasper Halttunen scored twice on Saturday, just 41 seconds apart, in the Barracuda’s 4–1 win over the Wranglers. He now leads the team in goals (4) and co-leads the club in power-play goals (3). Among league rookies, he ranks first in PPGs. The Sharks’ 2023 second-round pick (36th overall) won a Memorial Cup last spring with the London Knights, collecting 21 points (15+6=21) in 17 playoff games.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored again on the power play on Saturday and now have power-play goals in five straight games (6/16=37%), including four goals with the man advantage during their three games to start the current road trip. The Barracuda boast the league’s fifth-ranked power play (26%) and 10th-ranked unit on the road (23.5%). Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni co-lead the team with three power-play goals each, just one off the AHL leaderboard. Rookie forward Cam Lund, who sat out Saturday after taking a puck to the face on Thursday in the Barracuda’s 4–3 win over Calgary, is third in the AHL in power-play assists (6). Among rookies, he ranks first in power-play assists and points (6). Halttunen leads all rookies in power-play goals, five of his six career AHL tallies have come on the man advantage. A year ago, the Barracuda finished the regular season with the AHL’s top power play (24%). Cagnoni is tied for first among blueliners in power-play goals.

DO THE CAM-CAM: Among rookies, Barracuda forward Cam Lund ranks first in assists (8) and power-play helpers and points (6). He is also fourth in rookie scoring (9). On Thursday, he notched his second three-point game (1+2=3) of the season, scoring his first AHL goal in the process. Among Cuda skaters, he leads in points, assists, and power-play assists. The Sharks’ 2022 second-round pick signed his entry-level contract on March 21, 2025, and went on to play 11 NHL games at the end of the season, scoring two goals and adding an assist. In his final college campaign, he set career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40), earning a spot on the Hockey East Third All-Star Team. The year prior, he was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee.

ROADIE REINFORCEMENTS: The Sharks assigned center Zack Ostapchuk and defenseman Vincent Iorio to the Cuda on Monday. Iorio, who was claimed by the Sharks off waivers on Oct. 16, grew up just 45 minutes from Abbotsford in Coquitlam, B.C. The former second-rounder of the Washington Capitals in 2021 (55th overall) is a two-time Calder Cup Champion with the Hershey Bears. He skated in six games with the Sharks after being claimed but had sat out the last seven before the conditioning loan.

CANUCKS COOL DOWN: The defending Calder Cup Champions enter Tuesday at the bottom of the Western Conference, having dropped their last 10 games (0-8-0-2) after beginning the season 2-0. Key pieces from their championship roster are either up with the big club or no longer with the organization: F Arshdeep Bains (Vancouver), F Aatu Räty (Vancouver), F Linus Karlsson (Vancouver), F Samuel Blais (Toronto), F Tristan Nielsen (Colorado), F Phil Di Giuseppe (Winnipeg), D Christian Wolanin (unsigned), and G Arturs Silovs (Pittsburgh). Abbotsford boasts the AHL’s seventh-best power play (24.3%) and the second-ranked home unit (42.9%), but ranks 30th in five-on-five scoring (20). Additionally, Abbotsford sits 30th on the penalty kill (72.5%). The Canucks have the league’s worst first- and third-period goal differentials (-6, -14), and the worst overall +/- (-26). Abby ranks 30th in goals for (1.67) and goals against (3.83), last in shots for per game (24.5), and 26th in shots against (30.75).