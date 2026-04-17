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4/17 - Final
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4/17 - Final
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COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN 5-2 LOSS TO CONDORS

Apr 17, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 Final
Bakersfield
Bakersfield Condors
 0 0
Barracuda
 0 0
BOX SCORE

Bakersfield, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (39-28-2-2) fell 5–2 to the Bakersfield Condors (37-23-10-1) at Dignity Health Arena on Friday night. With the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped six straight games and 10 of their last 11.

Bakersfield jumped out to an early lead in the opening period, as Sam Poulin (20) scored just 1:46 into the game. The Condors doubled their advantage late in the frame when Isaac Howard (23) converted on the power play at 15:48 to make it 2–0 heading into the intermission.

The Condors extended their lead in the second period with Poulin (21) striking again at 9:29. San Jose responded midway through the frame when Brendan Hoffmann (5) finished off a loose puck at 11:35 to cut the deficit to 3–1.

In the third, the Barracuda pulled within one as Filip Bystedt (22) as he went upstairs at 9:30. However, Bakersfield answered just over two minutes later with a power-play goal from Roby Järventie (22) to restore a two-goal cushion. Järventie (23) added an empty-net goal at 19:15 to seal the win.

San Jose was outshot 31–30 in the contest. Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves on 30 shots in the loss, while Matt Tomkins turned aside 28 of 30 shots for Bakersfield. The Barracuda went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Condors converted twice on four opportunities.

The Barracuda wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they host the Condors at 7 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night at Tech CU Arena. The night will feature a team photo giveaway (first 1,000 fans) and a Barracuda sock giveaway (first 1,500 fans). For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets

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