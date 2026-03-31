BYSTEDT SCORES IN 2-1 LOSS TO STARS

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (38-22-2-2) fired 44 shots on net Tuesday night but fell to the Texas Stars (33-27-3-1), 2–1, at Tech CU Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Barracuda broke through in the second when Filip Bystedt netted his 19th of the season at 5:37, snapping home a feed from Lucas Carlsson . San Jose controlled much of the play through 40 minutes, outshooting Texas 32–20, but Stars goaltender Rémi Poirier kept his club within striking distance with 43 saves.

Texas flipped the game early in the third period, scoring twice in a span of 16 seconds. Cross Hanas (14) tied the game at 1:24 before Dylan Hryckowian (1) followed at 1:40 with the eventual game-winner.

Despite pushing late and finishing with a 44–34 edge in shots, the Barracuda were unable to solve Poirier again. Laurent Brossoit made 32 saves in the loss.

With the defeat, San Jose has now dropped four straight games.