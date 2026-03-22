BARRACUDA STAY HOT, DOWN CANUCKS 4-2

San Jose, Ca. – The San Jose Barracuda (38-18-2-2) jumped out early and never looked back on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks (22-35-3-3), 4–2, at Tech CU Arena to complete a weekend sweep. With the win, San Jose has now reached 80 points for the second year in a row and the fourth time in team history.

With the win, the Barracuda have now won five in a row at home, finishing the season-series with Abbotsford by going 6-1-0-1 and 4-0 at home.

San Jose opened the scoring late in the first period, as Jett Woo (2), against his former team, buried a point shot off the post and in at 11:36. Despite being outshot 11–7 in the frame, the Barracuda carried a 1–0 lead into the intermission.

Abbotsford responded in the second period, with Kirill Kudryavtsev (2) tying the game at 6:21—his first goal since scoring against the Barracuda 23 games ago on Nov. 22. However, the Barracuda answered back on the power play when Oliver Wahlstrom (23) ripped home the go-ahead goal at 13:19 from the right flank.

The Barracuda added to their lead early in the final frame, as Quentin Musty (16) netted the eventual game-winner at 7:21, beating Ty Young through the five-hole after receiving a pass up the left wing. Abbotsford cut the deficit to one just over two minutes later on a goal from former Cuda defender Jack Thompson (6), but San Jose held strong before Lucas Vanroboys (3) iced the game with an empty-net goal at the 18:00 mark.

Jakub Skarek made 27 saves to earn the win—his first since Jan. 7—while the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 37–29. San Jose went 1-for-3 on the power play and held Abbotsford to 0-for-1 with the man advantage.