AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
3/25 - Final
TEX 3
SJ 2
Game Recap Results
3/28 - 9:00 PM
SJ (38-19-2-2)
CV (35-21-5-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
3/29 - 6:00 PM
SJ (38-19-2-2)
CV (35-21-5-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
3/25 - Final
TEX 3
SJ 2
Game Recap Results
3/28 - 9:00 PM
SJ (38-19-2-2)
CV (35-21-5-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
3/29 - 6:00 PM
SJ (38-19-2-2)
CV (35-21-5-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD ERIK BARGHOLTZ TO ATO

Mar 25, 2026
Written By: Barracuda Staff

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that General Manager Joe Will has signed forward Erik Bargholtz to an ATO (Amateur Tryout Agreement).

Bargholtz, 24, just wrapped up his final season at Clarkson University, where he recorded 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 38 games, along with 26 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating.

Over his four-year collegiate career, the six-foot-one, 194-pound forward skated in 139 games with the Golden Knights, totaling 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists), 56 penalty minutes, and a plus-nine rating.

Prior to college, the Appleton, Wisconsin native spent two seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force.

The Barracuda close out their homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) as they host the Texas Stars for the first time this season. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

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