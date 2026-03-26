BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN TRISTAN SARSLAND TO ATO

San Jose, Ca. – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Tristan Sarsland to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

Sarsland, 22, just wrapped up his senior season at Clarkson University , where he notched 16 points and 26 penalty minutes in 38 games. Sarsland joins his Golden Knights teammate Erik Bargholtz , who signed an ATO with the Barracuda on Wednesday.

Over his four collegiate seasons, the six-foot-one, 203-pound right-shot defenseman appeared in 138 games, collecting 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists), along with 76 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating.