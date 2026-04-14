BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN THOMAS MESSINEO TO PTO

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), along with General Manager Joe Will, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Thomas Messineo to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Messineo, 23, has played in three games this season with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks following his final season of college hockey at UConn , where he appeared in 38 games, notching seven points (two goals, five assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating.

Over his four years with the Huskies, the native of Westwood, Mass., skated in 148 games, totaling 34 points (three goals, 31 assists), 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-56 rating.