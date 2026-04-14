BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN THOMAS MESSINEO TO PTO

AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
4/14 - Final
CV 4
SJ 1
Game Recap Results
4/17 - 10:00 PM
SJ (39-27-2-2)
BAK (36-23-9-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/18 - 10:00 PM
BAK (36-23-9-1)
SJ (39-27-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
4/14 - Final
CV 4
SJ 1
Game Recap Results
4/17 - 10:00 PM
SJ (39-27-2-2)
BAK (36-23-9-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/18 - 10:00 PM
BAK (36-23-9-1)
SJ (39-27-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":""},{"label":"Single Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Season Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/memberships","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets & Fan Experiences","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Premium Seating","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/premium-seating","target":""},{"label":"Ticket FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Home Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/results","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":""},{"label":"Staff","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Stats","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/standings","target":""},{"label":"Partnerships","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/partnerships","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone Home","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Frenzy Central","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central","target":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/community","target":""},{"label":"Youth Hockey","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/youth-hockey","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Tech CU Arena","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Parking & Directions","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/parking-info","target":""},{"label":"Accessibility Information","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/accessibility-information","target":""},{"label":"Arena FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""},{"label":"Eats at The Reef","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/eats-at-the-reef","target":""},{"label":"Bag Policy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/bag-policy","target":""},{"label":"Fan Code of Conduct","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-code-of-conduct","target":""},{"label":"California Consumer Privacy Act Notice","url":"https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/sharks\/team\/ccpa","target":"_blank"}],"class":""},{"label":"Watch Live","url":"https:\/\/go.flohockey.tv\/partner\/ahl?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=partner2webflow&utm_content=landingpage&utm_term=ahl.sanjosebarracuda&utm_campaign=ahl&contract_id=0063m00000uda24aae","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/sharksproshop.com\/barracuda-proshop","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"Media\/Press","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/media-press","target":""},{"label":"Contact","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/contact","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/san-jose-barracuda-tickets\/artist\/2148253?home_away=home","target":"_blank"},"secondaryLink":null}
Buy Tickets
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":""},{"label":"Single Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Season Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/memberships","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets & Fan Experiences","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Premium Seating","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/premium-seating","target":""},{"label":"Ticket FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Home Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/results","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":""},{"label":"Staff","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Stats","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/standings","target":""},{"label":"Partnerships","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/partnerships","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone Home","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Frenzy Central","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central","target":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/community","target":""},{"label":"Youth Hockey","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/youth-hockey","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Tech CU Arena","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Parking & Directions","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/parking-info","target":""},{"label":"Accessibility Information","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/accessibility-information","target":""},{"label":"Arena FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""},{"label":"Eats at The Reef","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/eats-at-the-reef","target":""},{"label":"Bag Policy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/bag-policy","target":""},{"label":"Fan Code of Conduct","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-code-of-conduct","target":""},{"label":"California Consumer Privacy Act Notice","url":"https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/sharks\/team\/ccpa","target":"_blank"}],"class":""},{"label":"Watch Live","url":"https:\/\/go.flohockey.tv\/partner\/ahl?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=partner2webflow&utm_content=landingpage&utm_term=ahl.sanjosebarracuda&utm_campaign=ahl&contract_id=0063m00000uda24aae","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/sharksproshop.com\/barracuda-proshop","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"Media\/Press","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/media-press","target":""},{"label":"Contact","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/contact","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/san-jose-barracuda-tickets\/artist\/2148253?home_away=home","target":"_blank"},"secondaryLink":null}
Hero Image

BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN THOMAS MESSINEO TO PTO

Apr 14, 2026
Written By: Barracuda Staff

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), along with General Manager Joe Will, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Thomas Messineo to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Messineo, 23, has played in three games this season with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks following his final season of college hockey at UConn, where he appeared in 38 games, notching seven points (two goals, five assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating.

Over his four years with the Huskies, the native of Westwood, Mass., skated in 148 games, totaling 34 points (three goals, 31 assists), 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-56 rating.

Before his collegiate career, the 6-foot, 190-pound lefty spent one season in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Related Articles

More News
MUSTY SCORES 20TH IN 4-1 LOSS TO FIREBIRDS

MUSTY SCORES 20TH IN 4-1 LOSS TO FIREBIRDS

April 14, 2026
GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. FIREBIRDS

GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. FIREBIRDS

April 14, 2026
BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN JAROD CRESPO TO ATO

BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN JAROD CRESPO TO ATO

April 14, 2026

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: