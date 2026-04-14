BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN JAROD CRESPO TO ATO

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), along with General Manager Joe Will, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jarod Crespo to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

Crespo, 23, just concluded his final season at Penn State , where he served as an alternate captain, totaling career bests in games played (37), goals (5), assists (12), and points (17).

Over his four years in Happy Valley, the native of Eastampton Township, NJ skated in 141 games, notching 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) and 91 penalty minutes.