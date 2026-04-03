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BARRACUDA EXPLODE PAST EAGLES, 6-3

Apr 03, 2026
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Colorado
Colorado Eagles
 3 0 0 3
Barracuda
 4 0 2 6
BOX SCORE

 

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (39-22-2-2) exploded for four first-period goals and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Colorado Eagles (39-17-5-5), 6–3, at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda snapped a four-game losing streak and ended Colorado’s three-game winning streak.

Quentin Musty finished with a game-high four points (two goals, two assists), while Colin White (one goal, two assists), Egor Afanasyev (one goal, one assist), and Filip Bystedt (one goal, one assist) also recorded multi-point performances.

San Jose struck early as Afanasyev opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game, receiving a pass from Jimmy Huntington on a two-on-one. After Colorado answered minutes later, Musty restored the lead at 5:19, going upstairs on Kyle Keyser. The Barracuda then broke things open midway through the frame, getting a shorthanded goal from Patrick Giles at 10:29 before Bystedt buried his 20th of the season at 11:53 to make it 4–1. Colorado responded late in the period with goals from Maroš Jedlička and Ivan Ivan to cut the deficit to 4–3 after one.

Following a scoreless second period, the Barracuda pulled away in the third thanks to their power play. Musty struck again at 15:15 with the man advantage, and White added another just over a minute later to put the game out of reach.

Laurent Brossoit turned aside 26 of 29 in the win as San Jose outshot Colorado 35–29 and went 2-for-4 on the power play. 

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Saturday (3 p.m.) as they host the Colorado Eagles for Military Appreciation Night in the final meeting of the four-game season series. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com.

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