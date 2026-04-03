BARRACUDA EXPLODE PAST EAGLES, 6-3

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (39-22-2-2) exploded for four first-period goals and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Colorado Eagles (39-17-5-5), 6–3, at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda snapped a four-game losing streak and ended Colorado’s three-game winning streak.

Quentin Musty finished with a game-high four points (two goals, two assists), while Colin White (one goal, two assists), Egor Afanasyev (one goal, one assist), and Filip Bystedt (one goal, one assist) also recorded multi-point performances.

San Jose struck early as Afanasyev opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game, receiving a pass from Jimmy Huntington on a two-on-one. After Colorado answered minutes later, Musty restored the lead at 5:19, going upstairs on Kyle Keyser . The Barracuda then broke things open midway through the frame, getting a shorthanded goal from Patrick Giles at 10:29 before Bystedt buried his 20th of the season at 11:53 to make it 4–1. Colorado responded late in the period with goals from Maroš Jedlička and Ivan Ivan to cut the deficit to 4–3 after one.

Following a scoreless second period, the Barracuda pulled away in the third thanks to their power play. Musty struck again at 15:15 with the man advantage, and White added another just over a minute later to put the game out of reach.

Laurent Brossoit turned aside 26 of 29 in the win as San Jose outshot Colorado 35–29 and went 2-for-4 on the power play.