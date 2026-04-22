BARRACUDA EDGED IN OT IN GAME ONE

Henderson, Nev. – San Jose Barracuda forward Oliver Wahlstrom tallied three assists and four different Barracuda skaters scored a goal in the team's Calder Cup Playoff opener, but San Jose ultimately was defeated in overtime by the the Henderson Silver Knights, 5-4, in Game One of the First Round of the American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs at Lee's Family Forum.

The Barracuda will look to stave off elimination and force a decisive third game in the series with a win in Game Two on Friday at Lee's Family Forum Arena in Henderson, a 7:00 p.m. PT puck drop.

“It was good to get four up on the scoreboard, obviously not enough,” said San Jose Head Coach John McCarthy. "The most encouraging sign was that we do go down 4-3, we come back on the power play, we get the fourth one. That shows (we are) a resilient team. That's what you need to be in the playoffs."

The Barracuda weathered an early push from the hosting Silver Knights, who registered the game's first four shots on goal, and were able to claim a 1-0 lead thanks to Kasper Halttunen 's first Calder Cup Playoff goal, coming in his AHL postseason debut, with in-season acquisition Jett Woo adding the lone assist on the score. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit , who finished the contest with 34 saves on 39 shots faced in the contest, turned away 14 of 15 shots faced in the game's first 20 minutes.

"(Brossoit) is our guy," said McCarthy. "We went out and acquired him. We've seen him at his best. I thought he was good tonight."

San Jose built a two-goal edge with scores from Jimmy Huntington and Colin White finding the back of the net within the first 13 minutes of the second frame, Wahlstrom earning assists on both scores.

Henderson battled back, rattling off three consecutive goals over the next 23 minutes of game time to take a one-goal lead in the final frame. Igor Chernyshov evened the game at four with his second career Calder Cup Playoff goal in as many career postseason contests, coming just past the midway point of the third period. Wahlstrom earned his third assist of the contest with the primary assist and San Jose's regular season points leader Filip Bystedt added the secondary helper on the power-play marker.

The Silver Knights were able to claim Game One with a goal 38 seconds into overtime, Trevor Connelly capitalizing on a scoring opportunity on the rush.

“It definitely stings," said Brossoit. "When you have the lead in a short series like this and you give it up, it stings a little more. But it really makes no difference. Regardless, we'd have to win a Game Two against them."