AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
11:32 2nd
SJ 1
HSK 2
Live
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4/14 - 10:00 PM
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4/14 - 10:00 PM
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4/17 - 10:00 PM
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BARRACUDA DROP BARNBURNER TO KNIGHTS, 9-6

Apr 10, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 1 3 2 6
Henderson
Henderson Silver Knights
 2 4 3 9
BOX SCORE

Henderson, NV – The San Jose Barracuda (39-25-4) surrendered a season-high nine goals, falling 9–6 to the Henderson Silver Knights (36-20-11) at Lee’s Family Forum on Friday night. With the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped seven of their last eight and sit three points behind the Knights in the Pacific Division.

Henderson struck just 19 seconds apart in the opening two minutes, as Raphael Lavoie (26) and Matyas Sapovaliv (16) gave the home side a quick 2–0 lead on their first two shots. The Barracuda responded on the power play midway through the first when Kasper Halttunen (14) had a Quentin Musty shot deflect off him and in to cut the deficit in half. After one period, Henderson led 2–1, outshooting the Barracuda 10–9.

The game opened up even further in the second period, with the teams combining for seven goals on 29 shots. After Henderson extended its lead early with a half-wall shot from Mitch McLain (21) and a power-play marker from Lavoie (27), the Barracuda answered with goals from Luca Cagnoni (8), Filip Bystedt (21), and Colin White (20)—two of which came on the man advantage—to briefly even the score at 4–4. However, Henderson countered with three goals of its own, including a power-play tally from Trevor Connelly (12) and a late-period strike from Lavoie (28) to complete the hat trick, sending San Jose into the second intermission down 6–4.

In the third, the Silver Knights continued to capitalize on special teams, with Kai Uchacz (17) scoring on the power play just 1:30 in on Gabriel Carriere, who replaced Laurent Brossoit after he allowed six goals on 22 shots in 40 minutes of action. The Barracuda continued to push and cut the deficit on goals from White (21)—his second of the night at 10:14—and Lucas Vanroboys (4) to make it a one-goal game at 16:54. But empty-net markers from Sapovaliv (17) and Jakub Brabenec (12) sealed the 9–6 final.

White led the way for San Jose with two goals, while Cagnoni added a goal and two assists. Oliver Wahlstrom also chipped in three assists in the loss. The Barracuda finished 2-for-4 on the power play but allowed three goals on four Henderson opportunities.

The Barracuda close out their two-game road trip in Henderson on Saturday (6 p.m.) against the Silver Knights before returning home to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

 

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