BARRACUDA COOL FIREBIRDS, 5-1

AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
3/18 - Final
CV 1
SJ 5
Results
3/21 - 9:00 PM
ABB (22-34-3-3)
SJ (36-18-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
3/22 - 5:00 PM
ABB (22-34-3-3)
SJ (36-18-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
3/18 - Final
CV 1
SJ 5
Results
3/21 - 9:00 PM
ABB (22-34-3-3)
SJ (36-18-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
3/22 - 5:00 PM
ABB (22-34-3-3)
SJ (36-18-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":""},{"label":"Single Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Season Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/memberships","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets & Fan Experiences","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Premium Seating","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/premium-seating","target":""},{"label":"Ticket FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Home Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/results","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":""},{"label":"Staff","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Stats","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/standings","target":""},{"label":"Partnerships","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/partnerships","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone Home","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Frenzy Central","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central","target":""},{"label":"Frenz of Frenzy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central\/frenz-of-frenzy","target":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/community","target":""},{"label":"Youth Hockey","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/youth-hockey","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Tech CU Arena","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Parking & Directions","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/parking-info","target":""},{"label":"Accessibility Information","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/accessibility-information","target":""},{"label":"Arena FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""},{"label":"Eats at The Reef","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/eats-at-the-reef","target":""},{"label":"Bag Policy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/bag-policy","target":""},{"label":"Fan Code of Conduct","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-code-of-conduct","target":""},{"label":"California Consumer Privacy Act Notice","url":"https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/sharks\/team\/ccpa","target":"_blank"}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/sharksproshop.com\/barracuda-proshop","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"Watch Live","url":"https:\/\/go.flohockey.tv\/partner\/ahl?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=partner2webflow&utm_content=landingpage&utm_term=ahl.sanjosebarracuda&utm_campaign=ahl&contract_id=0063m00000uda24aae","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Media\/Press","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/media-press","target":""},{"label":"Contact","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/contact","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/san-jose-barracuda-tickets\/artist\/2148253?home_away=home","target":"_blank"},"secondaryLink":null}
Buy Tickets
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":""},{"label":"Single Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Season Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/memberships","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets & Fan Experiences","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Premium Seating","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/premium-seating","target":""},{"label":"Ticket FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Home Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/results","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":""},{"label":"Staff","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Stats","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/standings","target":""},{"label":"Partnerships","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/partnerships","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone Home","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Frenzy Central","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central","target":""},{"label":"Frenz of Frenzy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central\/frenz-of-frenzy","target":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/community","target":""},{"label":"Youth Hockey","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/youth-hockey","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Tech CU Arena","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Parking & Directions","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/parking-info","target":""},{"label":"Accessibility Information","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/accessibility-information","target":""},{"label":"Arena FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""},{"label":"Eats at The Reef","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/eats-at-the-reef","target":""},{"label":"Bag Policy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/bag-policy","target":""},{"label":"Fan Code of Conduct","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-code-of-conduct","target":""},{"label":"California Consumer Privacy Act Notice","url":"https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/sharks\/team\/ccpa","target":"_blank"}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/sharksproshop.com\/barracuda-proshop","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"Watch Live","url":"https:\/\/go.flohockey.tv\/partner\/ahl?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=partner2webflow&utm_content=landingpage&utm_term=ahl.sanjosebarracuda&utm_campaign=ahl&contract_id=0063m00000uda24aae","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Media\/Press","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/media-press","target":""},{"label":"Contact","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/contact","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/san-jose-barracuda-tickets\/artist\/2148253?home_away=home","target":"_blank"},"secondaryLink":null}
Hero Image

BARRACUDA COOL FIREBIRDS, 5-1

Mar 18, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Coachella Valley
Coachella Valley Firebirds
 0 0 1 1
Barracuda
 1 2 2 5
BOX SCORE

 

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (36-18-2-2) scored five times with five different goal scorers on Wednesday morning, cruising past the Coachella Valley Firebirds (32-21-5-0), 5–1, in front of a sold-out Tech CU Arena.

San Jose set the tone early, capitalizing on the power play just 3:36 into the game when Egor Afanasyev (12) buried his 12th of the season off a feed from Quentin Musty after Coachella’s Nikke Kokko misplayed the puck behind his net. The Barracuda controlled much of the opening frame, outshooting the Firebirds 13–6 and carrying a 1–0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period saw the Barracuda extend their advantage with another power-play marker. Colin White (13) tipped in an Oliver Wahlstrom shot at 2:52 to make it 2–0. Late in the frame, Kasper Halttunen (12) added an insurance goal at 17:31, finishing off a setup from a Patrick Giles feed to give San Jose a three-goal cushion heading into the third.

San Jose continued to press in the final period, getting goals from Brendan Hoffmann (3) at 2:59 and Lucas Vanroboys (2) at the six-minute mark to blow the game open at 5–0. Coachella Valley broke through midway through the third with a goal from J.R. Avon (7), but it was too little, too late as the Barracuda comfortably closed things out.

Gabriel Carriere turned aside 29 of 30 shots for the win. San Jose outshot Coachella Valley 37–30 and went 2-for-4 on the power play, while holding the Firebirds scoreless on five opportunities.

The Barracuda continue their four-game homestand on Saturday (6 p.m.) as they take on the Abbotsford Canucks for The Future is Teal Night presented by IBEW. The first 3,000 fans will receive a mini-stick giveaway. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Related Articles

More News
BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN MACK OLIPHANT TO ATO

BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN MACK OLIPHANT TO ATO

March 19, 2026
GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. ROADRUNNERS

GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. ROADRUNNERS

March 18, 2026
SEASON-HIGH 48 SHOTS NOT ENOUGH IN LOSS TO ROADRUNNERS

SEASON-HIGH 48 SHOTS NOT ENOUGH IN LOSS TO ROADRUNNERS

March 15, 2026

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: