BARRACUDA COOL CANUCKS, 4-1

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (37-18-2-2) fell behind in the first period on Saturday night, but reeled off the final four goals en route to 4–1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (22-35-3-3) at a soldout Tech CU Arena.

Abbotsford struck first midway through the opening period, as Chase Stillman (4) finished off a feed from Nils Åman at 11:07 to give the visitors a 1–0 lead despite San Jose controlling the shot clock early. The Barracuda outshot the Canucks 15–10 in the frame but trailed heading into the intermission.

San Jose flipped the game in the second period with a dominant stretch. Brendan Hoffmann (4) tied things up just 2:28 in, finishing off a breakaway and now has goals in his last three. Less than three minutes later, Kasper Halttunen (13) gave the Barracuda the lead, wiring home his 13th of the season off passes from Oliver Wahlstrom and Lucas Carlsson . The momentum continued to build when Anthony Vincent (9) delivered a shorthanded strike at 8:52, converting a pass from Jimmy Huntington to make it 3–1.

The Barracuda sealed the win in the third period on the power play, as Huntington (15) buried his 15th of the season at 14:05.

Gabriel Carriere stopped 23 of 24 shots, while San Jose held a decisive 40–24 edge in shots. The Barracuda went 1-for-2 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal, while limiting Abbotsford to 0-for-3 with the man advantage.