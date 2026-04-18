BARRACUDA CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON WITH OT WIN

AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
4/18 - Final
BAK 3
SJ 4
Game Recap Results
4/22 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/24 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/18 - Final
BAK 3
SJ 4
Game Recap Results
4/22 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/24 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":""},{"label":"Single Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Season Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/memberships","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets & Fan Experiences","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Premium Seating","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/premium-seating","target":""},{"label":"Ticket FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Home Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/results","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":""},{"label":"Staff","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Stats","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/standings","target":""},{"label":"Partnerships","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/partnerships","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone Home","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Frenzy Central","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central","target":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/community","target":""},{"label":"Youth Hockey","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/youth-hockey","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Tech CU Arena","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Parking & Directions","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/parking-info","target":""},{"label":"Accessibility Information","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/accessibility-information","target":""},{"label":"Arena FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""},{"label":"Eats at The Reef","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/eats-at-the-reef","target":""},{"label":"Bag Policy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/bag-policy","target":""},{"label":"Fan Code of Conduct","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-code-of-conduct","target":""},{"label":"California Consumer Privacy Act Notice","url":"https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/sharks\/team\/ccpa","target":"_blank"}],"class":""},{"label":"Watch Live","url":"https:\/\/go.flohockey.tv\/partner\/ahl?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=partner2webflow&utm_content=landingpage&utm_term=ahl.sanjosebarracuda&utm_campaign=ahl&contract_id=0063m00000uda24aae","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/sharksproshop.com\/barracuda-proshop","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"Media\/Press","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/media-press","target":""},{"label":"Contact","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/contact","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/san-jose-barracuda-tickets\/artist\/2148253?home_away=home","target":"_blank"},"secondaryLink":null}
Buy Tickets
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets","target":""},{"label":"Single Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Season Tickets","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/memberships","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets & Fan Experiences","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Premium Seating","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/premium-seating","target":""},{"label":"Ticket FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Home Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/schedule\/results","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/team","target":""},{"label":"Staff","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Stats","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/standings","target":""},{"label":"Partnerships","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/partnerships","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone Home","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Frenzy Central","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/frenzy-central","target":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/community","target":""},{"label":"Youth Hockey","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-zone\/youth-hockey","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Tech CU Arena","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Parking & Directions","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/parking-info","target":""},{"label":"Accessibility Information","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/accessibility-information","target":""},{"label":"Arena FAQs","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/tickets\/ticket-faqs","target":""},{"label":"Eats at The Reef","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/eats-at-the-reef","target":""},{"label":"Bag Policy","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/bag-policy","target":""},{"label":"Fan Code of Conduct","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/fan-code-of-conduct","target":""},{"label":"California Consumer Privacy Act Notice","url":"https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/sharks\/team\/ccpa","target":"_blank"}],"class":""},{"label":"Watch Live","url":"https:\/\/go.flohockey.tv\/partner\/ahl?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=partner2webflow&utm_content=landingpage&utm_term=ahl.sanjosebarracuda&utm_campaign=ahl&contract_id=0063m00000uda24aae","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/sharksproshop.com\/barracuda-proshop","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"Media\/Press","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/media-press","target":""},{"label":"Contact","url":"https:\/\/sjbarracuda.com\/contact","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/san-jose-barracuda-tickets\/artist\/2148253?home_away=home","target":"_blank"},"secondaryLink":null}
Hero Image

BARRACUDA CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON WITH OT WIN

Apr 18, 2026
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 OT OT Final
Bakersfield
Bakersfield Condors
 0 2 1 0 3
Barracuda
 1 2 0 1 4
BOX SCORE

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (40-28-2-2) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (37-23-10-1) 4–3 in overtime at Tech CU Arena on Saturday night. With the win, the Barracuda snapped a six-game losing streak to close out the regular season.

San Jose controlled much of the opening period, outshooting Bakersfield 17–8 and breaking through on the power play. Kasper Halttunen (16) opened the scoring at 11:20, finishing a setup from Filip Bystedt to give the Barracuda a 1–0 lead after one.

The second period featured a flurry of offense, with four combined goals. Isaac Howard (24) evened the game at 8:48, but Quentin Musty (21) restored San Jose’s lead at 14:51. Bakersfield answered again late in the frame as Viljami Marjala (17) tied the game at 18:00, but the Barracuda responded just 30 seconds later when Kyle Crnkovic (1) buried his first AHL goal to send San Jose into the third period ahead 3–2.

After a tightly played third, the Condors forced overtime on a late power-play goal from Atro Leppanen (11) at 17:30. In the extra frame, the Barracuda sealed the win when Jarod Crespo (1) scored at 4:24, scooping up a rebound and finishing a forehand-to-backhand move in tight.

San Jose and Bakersfield each recorded 35 shots on goal. Gabe Carriere made 32 saves in the victory, while Connor Ungar stopped 31 shots in the loss. Both teams finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda begin Calder Cup Playoff action on Wednesday in Henderson against the Silver Knights at 7 p.m. All playoff games will be broadcast live on the Sharks Audio Network and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Related Articles

More News
BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2026 FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2026 FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

April 19, 2026
GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

April 18, 2026
COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN 5-2 LOSS TO CONDORS

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN 5-2 LOSS TO CONDORS

April 17, 2026

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: