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4/4 - Final
COL 4
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4/10 - 10:00 PM
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Hero Image

BARRACUDA CLIPPED BY COLORADO, 4-2

Apr 04, 2026
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Colorado
Colorado Eagles
 1 1 2 4
Barracuda
 1 1 0 2
BOX SCORE

 

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (39-23-2-2) dropped the back half of their weekend set, falling to the Colorado Eagles (40-17-5-5), 4–2, on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena.

Colin White led the way for San Jose with two goals, including a power-play marker, and now has 17 points (8+9=17) over his last 10 games.

San Jose opened the scoring late in the first period when White (18) buried a power-play goal at 13:35, finishing a setup from Oliver Wahlstrom. However, Colorado responded just 25 seconds later as Alex Barré-Boulet (25) tipped in a point shot from Jacob MacDonald.

The Eagles grabbed their first lead early in the second period on a goal from Jayson Megna (26) at 4:09, but White answered midway through the frame, scoring his second of the night at 10:01 to tie the game, 2–2, after Trent Miner played it off him and into his own net from the crease.

Colorado regained the lead for good early in the third period when Matt DiMarsico (1) netted the eventual game-winner at 4:35, his first in the AHL, going upstairs on Gabriel Carriere from just beyond the crease. Gavin Brindley (1) added an insurance marker late to seal the win off a set play following a faceoff.

Miner made 24 saves for Colorado, while Carriere turned aside 25 shots for San Jose. The Barracuda went 1-for-4 on the power play and were outshot 29–26.

The Barracuda close out their four-game season series on Tuesday (1 p.m.) as they host the San Diego Gulls. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

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