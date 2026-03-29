BARRACUDA BURNT BY FIREBIRDS, 4-1

Palm Desert, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (38-21-2-2) fired 37 shots on net Sunday afternoon but fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (37-21-5-0), 4–1, at Acrisure Arena.

With the win, Coachella Valley extended its overall winning streak to four games and completed a two-game sweep of the Barracuda, and are now within a point of San Jose in the Pacific Division.

The Firebirds opened the scoring late in the first period while shorthanded, as Mitchell Stephens (10) finished off a center ice pass from Lleyton Roed . Despite outshooting the Firebirds 12–9 in the opening frame, San Jose trailed after one.

The Barracuda answered in the second period when Colin White (16) buried a feed from Filip Bystedt at 8:36 to even the game, extending his goal streak to three and point streak to seven. Just 2:59 later, J.R. Avon (9) restored the Firebirds’ lead with what would stand as the game-winner, sending Coachella Valley into the third period up 2–1.

In the final frame, Jakov Novak (4) extended the lead at 5:20, with a backdoor tap in. San Jose pushed late and was awarded a penalty shot with under three minutes to play, but Egor Afanasyev was turned aside by Victor Östman . Roed (11) sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:54.

Jakub Skarek made 19 saves in the loss, while Östman stopped 36 of 37 shots to earn the win. San Jose went 0-for-5 on the power play, while Coachella Valley finished 0-for-1.

In the two games over the weekend, the Barracuda outshot the Firebirds 79-46 but were outscored 8-3.