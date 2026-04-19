AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
4/18 - Final
BAK 3
SJ 4
Game Recap Results
4/22 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/24 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/18 - Final
BAK 3
SJ 4
Game Recap Results
4/22 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
4/24 - 10:00 PM
SJ (0-0-0-0)
HSK (0-0-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2026 FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Apr 19, 2026
Written By: Barracuda Staff

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their first-round, best-of-three schedule for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

San Jose vs. Henderson

Gm 1) Wednesday, April 22 at Henderson – 7 p.m. (Lee’s Family Forum)

Gm 2) Friday, April 24 at Henderson – 7 p.m. (Lee’s Family Forum)

*Gm 3) Sunday, April 26 at Henderson – 3 p.m. (Lee’s Family Forum)

[*If necessary]

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