BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2026 FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their first-round, best-of-three schedule for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
San Jose vs. Henderson
Gm 1) Wednesday, April 22 at Henderson – 7 p.m. (Lee’s Family Forum)
Gm 2) Friday, April 24 at Henderson – 7 p.m. (Lee’s Family Forum)
*Gm 3) Sunday, April 26 at Henderson – 3 p.m. (Lee’s Family Forum)
[*If necessary]