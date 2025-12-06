THOMPSON NETS TEDDY BEAR TOSS GOAL IN LOSS TO ROADRUNNERS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jack Thompson needed just five minutes and 20 seconds in the first period to send the Teddy Bears flying, but the San Jose Barracuda (13-7-1-1) fell 6–2 to the Tucson Roadrunners (9-10-3-0) on Saturday at a sold-out Tech CU Arena. Despite generating a season-high 41 shots, the Barracuda suffered just their second regulation loss since Oct. 31.

The Barracuda struck first at 5:20 of the opening period when Thompson (2) shoveled in a below-the-goal-line pass from Quentin Musty , but Tucson answered at 9:27 as Ty Tullio (1) snapped in his first of the year to tie the game 1–1.

San Jose pressed early in the second, but Tucson capitalized on its chances, scoring three times in just over 10 minutes. Cameron Hebig (9) gave the Roadrunners the lead at 5:01, Tullio (2) followed with his second of the night, and Ben McCartney (8) added a power-play marker at 15:56 to make it 4–1. The Barracuda responded just eight seconds later on a Cam Lund (2) goal, but it would be their final tally of the night.

In the third, San Jose piled on pressure, putting 22 shots on net, but Matthew Villalta stood tall, finishing with 39 saves. Hebig completed his hat trick with goals at 7:59 and again with an empty-netter at 16:31.

