San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Home Opener

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today it will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, October 11 at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena). It's one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

2025-26 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Saturday, October 11

Saturday, November 22

Saturday, December 6

Saturday, January 10

Saturday, January 31

Saturday, February 21

Opponents will be announced later this summer when the full schedule for the AHL’s 90th season is released. Details on promotional nights and giveaways will follow shortly after.

