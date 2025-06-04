AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Home Opener

Jun 04, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today it will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, October 11 at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena). It's one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL. 

2025-26 Guaranteed Home Dates:

  • Saturday, October 11
  • Saturday, November 22
  • Saturday, December 6
  • Saturday, January 10
  • Saturday, January 31
  • Saturday, February 21

Opponents will be announced later this summer when the full schedule for the AHL’s 90th season is released. Details on promotional nights and giveaways will follow shortly after.

Single-game tickets will be available to the public later this summer. Don't miss out on becoming a Battery member! Snag the best seats for the best price with Barracuda season tickets by calling 408-999-5757. Sign up for the Cuda Current to stay up to date on all the latest news and events this offseason.

