MUSTY SCORES, BARRACUDA EARN POINT IN ROAD TRIP FINALE

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The San Jose Barracuda (6–5–1–1) saw their three-game winning streak snapped but earned a point in a 4–3 shootout loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (3–9–0–2) on Wednesday night at the Abbotsford Centre.

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson (3) opened the scoring midway through the first period, ripping a shot past goaltender Aku Koskenvuo at 7:31 from atop the left circle.

Early in the second, rookie winger Quentin Musty (3) extended the lead on the power play, wiring home a shot from the left flank at 1:09. Abbotsford responded, as Joe Arntsen (1) and Ty Mueller (2) scored less than five minutes apart to even the game at 2–2. But veteran center Colin White (3) restored San Jose’s advantage late in the frame, capitalizing on a a Canucks giveaway at 14:56.

In the third, Abbotsford pressed and was rewarded late when Joseph LaBate (5) tied the game on a power play, while his net was empty, tipping in a point shot with a minute and 16 seconds in regulation. After a scoreless overtime, the Canucks secured the extra point in the shootout as Vilmer Alriksson and Ben Berard converted, while only Oliver Wahlstrom scored for San Jose.

Goaltender Gabriel Carriere made 28 saves for the Barracuda, while Koskenvuo stopped 33 of 36 in his AHL debut.

The Barracuda outshot the Canucks 36–32 and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The point extended San Jose’s streak to six straight games with at least one point (4–0–1–0), while Abbotsford snapped an 11-game winless drought.

