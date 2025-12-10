LUND SCORES IN 3-1 LOSS TO GULLS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Despite multiple chances, the San Jose Barracuda (13-8-1-1) managed to score just one goal on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, falling 3–1 to the San Diego Gulls (9-6-6-0).

After each team drew an early power play but failed to score, Judd Caulfield (8) broke the ice at 14:20 of the first, putting a rebound home from the high slot.

In the second, former Sharks and Barracuda forward Justin Bailey (9) doubled San Diego’s lead just 54 seconds into the period, firing in a five-hole goal. The Barracuda responded quickly, as Cam Lund (3) buried his second in as many games at 5:24, wrapping in a loose puck.

In the third, the Barracuda were outshot 14–9, and San Diego sealed the win with a Caulfield (9) empty-netter at 19:32.

Jakub Skarek took the hard-luck loss, allowing two goals on 34 shots, while Calle Clang earned his second consecutive win with 32 saves.

