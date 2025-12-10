LUND SCORES IN 3-1 LOSS TO GULLS
|1st 1
|2nd 2
|3rd 3
|Final
|
San Diego
San Diego Gulls
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
Barracuda
|0
|1
|0
|1
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Despite multiple chances, the San Jose Barracuda (13-8-1-1) managed to score just one goal on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, falling 3–1 to the San Diego Gulls (9-6-6-0).
After each team drew an early power play but failed to score, Judd Caulfield (8) broke the ice at 14:20 of the first, putting a rebound home from the high slot.
In the second, former Sharks and Barracuda forward Justin Bailey (9) doubled San Diego’s lead just 54 seconds into the period, firing in a five-hole goal. The Barracuda responded quickly, as Cam Lund (3) buried his second in as many games at 5:24, wrapping in a loose puck.
In the third, the Barracuda were outshot 14–9, and San Diego sealed the win with a Caulfield (9) empty-netter at 19:32.
Jakub Skarek took the hard-luck loss, allowing two goals on 34 shots, while Calle Clang earned his second consecutive win with 32 saves.
The Barracuda begin a five-game road trip in Texas on Friday against the Stars (5 p.m. PT) and return to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 27, to host the Ontario Reign for Wizarding World Night. For tickets and more information, visit sjbarracuda.com.