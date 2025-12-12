AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
12/12 - Final
SJ 3
TEX 2
Game Recap Results
12/13 - 8:00 PM
SJ (14-8-1-1)
TEX (8-13-2-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
12/17 - 9:30 PM
SJ (14-8-1-1)
CV (13-7-3-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
Hero Image

HUNTINGTON SCORES TWICE, BARRACUDA DIM STARS 3-2

Dec 12, 2025
Written By: Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 1 2 0 3
Texas
Texas Stars
 1 1 0 2
BOX SCORE GAME PHOTOS

CEDAR PARK, TX — Jimmy Huntington scored twice, including the game-winning goal late in the second period, as the San Jose Barracuda (14-8-1-1) edged the Texas Stars (8-12-2-1), 3–2, on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

San Jose opened the scoring at 17:10 of the first period when Huntington (3) tipped in a Braden Hache point shot, but Texas answered just 32 seconds later as Curtis McKenzie (3) beat Gabriel Carriere to tie the game 1–1 after 20 minutes.

The Barracuda grabbed control early in the second when Patrick Giles (4) tipped in a Cole Clayton shot at 1:22. Huntington (4) then struck again at 18:26, cutting back at the right dot and beating Remi Poirier upstairs. Texas pulled back within one just 27 seconds later on Jack Becker’s (3) tally, sending the teams to the third with San Jose ahead 3–2.

The final period was scoreless, with Carriere turning aside all nine Texas shots in the frame to preserve the win. Gabe Carriere finished with 27 saves on 29 shots, while Poirier stopped 21 of 24 for the Stars. Ethan Cardwell recorded a pair of assists, and Huntington was named the game’s first star as the Barracuda snapped a two-game skid.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Texas on Saturday against the Stars (5 p.m. PT) and return to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 27, to host the Ontario Reign for Wizarding World Night. For tickets and more information, visit sjbarracuda.com.

More News
NEW TEAM, BUT SAME NHL DREAM FOR CLAYTON

NEW TEAM, BUT SAME NHL DREAM FOR CLAYTON

November 07, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025

