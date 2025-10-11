GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA VS. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS

SAT, OCT. 11, 2025 | 3:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

Open Sesame: The Barracuda drop the puck on their 11th season in franchise history on Saturday at Tech CU Arena against the Bakersfield Condors. The Barracuda are 4-5-1-0 all-time in season openers and 1-1-1-0 in home season openers. In the only other season opener against the Condors, San Jose fell 1-0 at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield on Oct. 17, 2021. A year ago, the Barracuda went 4-3-1-0 against Edmonton’s top affiliate and 2-2 at Tech CU Arena, finishing seven points ahead of the Condors.

Full Pipes: Several of the Sharks’ top prospects are expected to be in the Barracuda lineup on Saturday, including Luca Cagnoni (#123 overall, 2023 Round 4), Ethan Cardwell (#121 overall, 2021 Round 4), Filip Bystedt (#27 overall, 2022 Round 1), Igor Chernyshov (#33 overall, 2024 Round 2), Kasper Halttunen (#36 overall, 2023 Round 2), Matias Hävelid (#45 overall, 2022 Round 2), Cam Lund (#34 overall, 2022 Round 2), Quentin Musty (#26 overall, 2023 Round 1), and Zack Ostapchuk (#39 overall, 2021 Round 2).

Let’s Go Dancing: In 2024-25, the Barracuda returned to the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time since 2019 and won a Calder Cup playoff series for the first time since 2017. The Cuda finished the regular season with the AHL’s top power-play unit (24.0%) and averaged the third-most goals per game (3.38). The club collected a 36-27-5-4 record (81 points), the third-best regular season in franchise history. Bakersfield was held out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Do the Cagn Cagn: A year ago, Barracuda rearguard Luca Cagnoni finished just three points shy of the AHL’s defenseman scoring title, tallying 52 points in 64 games. The rookie led all skaters in power-play points (34), ranked second in power-play assists (23), and tied for fourth in power-play goals (11). Among defensemen, he ranked third in both points and goals (16) and tied for fifth in assists (36). He was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team and set franchise records for goals and power-play goals by a defenseman. Cagnoni also played six games with the Sharks, recording two assists.

White Balance: The Barracuda re-signed veteran forward Colin White to a one-year, two-way contract this summer. Despite missing the team’s final playoff game due to injury, White led the Barracuda last postseason points (6), assists (5), and plus-minus (+3). After signing a two-way deal in January, he played three NHL games. He set AHL career highs in games played (48) and goals (12) and took over the top-line center role late in the season.

Fil the Thrill: A year ago, in his first North American season, Filip Bystedt (Sharks 2022 first-rounder) posted 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games. He co-led the team in playoff goals (3) and led in power-play tallies.

Full Deck: Forward Ethan Cardwell returns to the Barracuda for his third season in 2025-26. A year ago, Cardwell set career highs in points (48), assists (37), and shots (195). He made his NHL debut on Oct. 31 and scored his first NHL goal five days later.

Riled Regenda: After being acquired from Anaheim in January, Pavol Regenda recorded 25 points in 36 games with the Barracuda last season, including seven power-play goals. He also co-led the team in playoff goals (3). Regenda signed a one-year deal with the Sharks this summer.