GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT WRANGLERS

SADDLE UP: After a 4-3 win on Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Calgary on Saturday afternoon. Thursday’s win over the Wranglers, marked the Barracuda’s first road win of the year, and snapped the Wranglers five-game winning streak, three-game winning streak at home, and eight-game point streak. The Barracuda and the Flames’ top affiliate are set to meet six more times after Saturday, with the next meeting taking place in San Jose on Nov. 26. A year ago, the Cuda went 2–2 against the Wranglers and 1–1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. All-time, the Barracuda are 19-20-5-1 against the Wranglers and 7-11-4-1 on the road. Against Flames AHL affiliates (Calgary/Stockton), San Jose holds a record of 36-37-8-3.

CALGARY WRANGLED: Rookie forward Igor Chernyshov scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Barracuda earned their first road win of the season on Thursday, topping the Calgary Wranglers 4–3 on Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Aydar Suniev opened the scoring for the Wranglers early, but Chernyshov answered on the power play to tie it 1–1 after one. The Barracuda erupted for three goals in the second, including Luca Cagnoni’s power-play tally, Cam Lund’s first AHL goal, and Chernyshov’s second of the night, while Dryden Hunt and Martin Frk scored for Calgary. Jakub Skarek made 25 saves in the win as both teams went 2-for-5 on the power play. Lund led all skaters with three points, and Colin White and Quentin Musty each added two assists.

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first regular-season AHL goal on Tuesday in the Barracuda’s 2–1 overtime loss at Ontario and then followed it up with his first multi-goal effort of his young career on Thursday. He is the first Cuda skater this season to score multiple goals in a game. The 19-year-old scored his first AHL goal in his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 7 in Colorado. A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:59).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White continued his strong start to his season on Thursday, collecting a pair of helpers in the Barracuda’s 4-3 win over the Calgary Wranglers. White has points in his last four games (1+4=5) and six of the eight he’s played in so far this season. The former first rounder is second on the Cuda in assists (7) and points (8). Last spring he led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6) assists (5), and plus/minus (+3).

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored twice on the power play on Thursday and now rank sixth in the AHL on the advantage (25.5%) and have PPG’s in their last four. Among rookies, Cuda forwards Cam Lund (6) and Quentin Musty (5) rank first and second in power-play points. Among AHL blueliners, Luca Cagnoni is first in power-play goals (3).

DO THE CAM-CAM: Among rookies, Barracuda forward Cam Lund ranks first in assists (8) and power-play helpers and points (6). He is also third in scoring among freshmen (9). On Thursday he notched his second three-point game (1+2=3) of the season, and notched his first AHL goal. The Sharks’ 2022 second-round pick signed his entry-level contract on March 21, 2025, and went on to play 11 NHL games at the end of the season, scoring two goals and adding an assist. In his final college campaign, he set career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40), earning a spot on the Hockey East Third All-Star Team. The year prior, he was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee.

CARDS CALLED UP: The Sharks recalled Ethan Cardwell on Sunday. On Wednesday, in his second game since the recall, he notched his second career NHL goal in a 6–1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

WRANGLERS WRAP: The Wranglers entered Thursday having won five straight and had points in eight consecutive games but were handed their first home regulation loss of the season, 4-3, to the Barracuda. At the Saddledome, Calgary is now 3-1-1. The Wranglers rank T-first in the AHL in even strength goals (24) and fourth in total goals (37) as of Friday. At home, they are second in even strength goals (14).