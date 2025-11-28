AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
Hero Image

EAGLES END CUDA POINT STREAK WITH 4–2 WIN

Nov 28, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 1 1 0 2
Colorado
Colorado Eagles
 2 1 1 4
BOX SCORE GAME PHOTOS

LOVELAND, CO — The San Jose Barracuda (11-6-1-1) saw their 11-game point streak come to an end on Friday night at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, falling 4–2 to the first-place Colorado Eagles (14-4-0-1).

Colorado’s Taylor Makar (2, 3) notched a pair of first-period goals, striking at 5:24 and again at 13:35 to give the Eagles an early 2–0 lead. San Jose answered late in the frame on the power play as defenseman Lucas Carlsson (5) ripped home his fifth of the season at 19:19 from the high slot, cutting the deficit to one through 20 minutes.

A chaotic second period featured special teams swings in both directions. While on the penalty kill, Colorado’s Tye Felhaber (7) scored shorthanded at 8:39 to restore the two-goal cushion. But just 33 seconds later, Carlsson (6) struck again on the man advantage, wiring home his second of the night and sixth of the year to make it 3–2. San Jose pushed for the equalizer throughout the middle frame, but Trent Miner turned aside all remaining shots as the Eagles carried their one-goal lead into the third.

Colorado added insurance early in the final period when Jack Ahcan (2) scored at 2:28, extending the Eagles’ lead to 4–2 and capping the night’s scoring. San Jose generated 10 third-period shots and had three power-play opportunities in the final 14 minutes, but Miner stood tall to secure the win.

Carlsson finished with both Barracuda goals, while Mattias Havelid picked up two assists. Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves in the loss. At the other end, Miner stopped 23 of 25 and also recorded an assist.

San Jose went 2-for-8 on the power play, while Colorado finished 0-for-6 but scored the game-winning goal shorthanded.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda and Eagles run it back on Saturday (2:05 p.m. PT) in Loveland before returning to Tech CU Arena on Friday, Dec. 5 against the Tucson Roadrunners. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

More News
November 07, 2025
July 25, 2025
