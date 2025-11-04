CHERNYSHOV SCORES IN OT LOSS TO REIGN

ONTARIO, Calif. — Taylor Ward scored just over a minute into overtime as the Ontario Reign (6-3-1-0) topped the San Jose Barracuda (3-5-1-0) 2–1 on Tuesday night at Toyota Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Ontario broke through in the second when Akil Thomas (3) buried his third of the year from the slot off a Jack Millar feed from the right wing. The Barracuda pushed back in the third, finally capitalizing on their lone power play when Igor Chernyshov (1) netted his first AHL goal at 8:24 to even the score at 1–1 after Erik Portillo gave the puck away up the right-side wall.

In overtime, Thomas swung a pass to Ward who went upstairs at 1:03 on a two-on-one.

Portillo earned the win with 26 saves and is now 8-1 lifetime against the Barracuda.

San Jose outshot Ontario 27–20 but fell to 0-2-1-0 on the road this season. The Barracuda went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Reign were 0-for-3.

BOX SCORE