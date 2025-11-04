AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
11/1 - Final
ONT 2
SJ 4
Game Recap Results
11/4 - Final
SJ 1
ONT 2
Game Recap Results
11/6 - 9:00 PM
SJ (3-5-1-0)
CGY (6-2-2-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

CHERNYSHOV SCORES IN OT LOSS TO REIGN

Nov 04, 2025
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 OT OT Final
Barracuda
 0 0 1 0 1
Ontario
Ontario Reign
 0 1 0 1 2

ONTARIO, Calif. Taylor Ward scored just over a minute into overtime as the Ontario Reign (6-3-1-0) topped the San Jose Barracuda (3-5-1-0) 2–1 on Tuesday night at Toyota Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Ontario broke through in the second when Akil Thomas (3) buried his third of the year from the slot off a Jack Millar feed from the right wing. The Barracuda pushed back in the third, finally capitalizing on their lone power play when Igor Chernyshov (1) netted his first AHL goal at 8:24 to even the score at 1–1 after Erik Portillo gave the puck away up the right-side wall.

In overtime, Thomas swung a pass to Ward who went upstairs at 1:03 on a two-on-one.

Portillo earned the win with 26 saves and is now 8-1 lifetime against the Barracuda.

San Jose outshot Ontario 27–20 but fell to 0-2-1-0 on the road this season. The Barracuda went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Reign were 0-for-3.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Calgary on Thursday (6 p.m. PT) against the Wrangers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Barracuda are back at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Nov. 15 to face the Reign for the fourth time this season. For tickets and info about upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.

More News
SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD PAVOL REGENDA TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 02, 2025

