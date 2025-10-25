CAGNONI RETURNS, LIFTS BARRACUDA PAST ADMIRALS

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (2-3-0-0) bounced back on Saturday night, edging the Milwaukee Admirals (2-1-1-0) 3-2 at Tech CU Arena to split the weekend series. In the win, defenseman Luca Cagnoni tallied a goal and an assist, and forward Egor Afanasyev collected a pair of helpers, his first two points as a member of the Barracuda.

In the first, Milwaukee struck on the power play as defenseman Ryan Ufko (2) snapped in a shot from the point past Jakub Skarek at 7:37. San Jose answered back midway through the frame when Ethan Cardwell (2) slid a sneaky backend through the five hole of former Barracuda goalie Magnus Chrona .

In the second, Cagnoni (2) gave San Jose its first lead of the night at 13:12, wiring home a power-play goal. But the Admirals tied things up late in the period as Oasiz Wiesblatt (2) went upstairs on Skarek at 18:55 after a Barracuda giveaway.

Early in the final frame, Colin White (1) netted his first of the season at 7:08 on the man advantage, cleaning up a rebound from in tight. Skarek turned aside all nine Milwaukee shots in the third to secure the win.

San Jose outshot the Admirals 39-22 and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Milwaukee finished 1-for-2. Chrona made 36 saves in the loss for the Admirals.

BOX SCORE