AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
10/24 - Final
MIL 6
SJ 2
Game Recap Results
10/25 - Final
MIL 2
SJ 3
Game Recap Results
10/29 - 10:00 PM
SJ (2-3-0-0)
SD (1-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

CAGNONI RETURNS, LIFTS BARRACUDA PAST ADMIRALS

Oct 25, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (2-3-0-0) bounced back on Saturday night, edging the Milwaukee Admirals (2-1-1-0) 3-2 at Tech CU Arena to split the weekend series. In the win, defenseman Luca Cagnoni tallied a goal and an assist, and forward Egor Afanasyev collected a pair of helpers, his first two points as a member of the Barracuda.

In the first, Milwaukee struck on the power play as defenseman Ryan Ufko (2) snapped in a shot from the point past Jakub Skarek at 7:37. San Jose answered back midway through the frame when Ethan Cardwell (2) slid a sneaky backend through the five hole of former Barracuda goalie Magnus Chrona.

In the second, Cagnoni (2) gave San Jose its first lead of the night at 13:12, wiring home a power-play goal. But the Admirals tied things up late in the period as Oasiz Wiesblatt (2) went upstairs on Skarek at 18:55 after a Barracuda giveaway.

Early in the final frame, Colin White (1) netted his first of the season at 7:08 on the man advantage, cleaning up a rebound from in tight. Skarek turned aside all nine Milwaukee shots in the third to secure the win.

San Jose outshot the Admirals 39-22 and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Milwaukee finished 1-for-2. Chrona made 36 saves in the loss for the Admirals.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda hit the road for one game in San Diego on Wednesday before returning to Tech CU Arena on Halloween to take on the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.). The Barracuda are set to wear specialty Tigres Del Mar jerseys. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

 

