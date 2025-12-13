AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
Hero Image

BYSTEDT SHOOTS BARRACUDA PAST STARS IN OT

Dec 13, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 OT OT Final
Barracuda
 1 1 1 1 4
Texas
Texas Stars
 1 1 1 0 3
GAME RECAP

CEDAR PARK, TX — Filip Bystedt scored twice, including the power-play game-winner 1:52 into overtime, as the San Jose Barracuda (14-8-1-1) completed a back-to-back sweep of the Texas Stars (8-13-2-1) with a 4–3 overtime victory on Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Barracuda never led before winning it in OT.

Texas struck first at 2:58 of the opening period when Michael Karow (3) beat Jakub Škarek, but San Jose answered late in the frame as Bystedt (5) tied the game at 17:12, ripping a short-side shot off the post and in. 

The Stars regained the lead early in the second on Matthew Seminoff’s (5) goal at 8:02 before Egor Afanasyev (2) evened things again at 10:58, converting off a setup from Bystedt.

The teams traded goals in the third period, with Gavin White (2) putting Texas ahead 3–2 at 4:53. San Jose pushed back late and was rewarded at 17:11 when Cam Lund (4) steered home the equalizer off assists from Patrick Giles, forcing overtime. 

Just 18 seconds into the extra session, Cameron Hughes was whistled for interference, and the Barracuda capitalized as Bystedt (6) buried his second of the night on the ensuing power play to seal the win.

Škarek made 26 saves on 29 shots for San Jose, while Remi Poirier stopped 30 of 34 in the loss for Texas. Chernyshov recorded three assists, and the Barracuda finished 1-for-4 on the power play while holding the Stars scoreless on three opportunities.

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Coachella Valley on Wednesday against the Firebirds (6:30 p.m. PT) and return to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 27, to host the Ontario Reign for Wizarding World Night. For tickets and more information, visit sjbarracuda.com.

