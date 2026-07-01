BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN ROLAND MCKEOWN TO A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top development affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks) , General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed defenseman Roland McKeown to a two-year AHL contract.

McKeown, 30, skated in 71 games with the San Diego Gulls, tallying five goals and 20 assists in his second season with the club. The team's alternate captain finished second in points (25), tied for second in assists, and tied for third in goals among San Diego defensemen. McKeown recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) from Nov. 8-26.

In 601 career AHL games with Charlotte, Colorado, Milwaukee and San Diego, McKeown has recorded 212 points (51 goals, 161 assists) in 601 games.

During the 2018 campaign with Charlotte, he helped his club capture the AHL Calder Cup Championship under then Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky, tallying three points (all assists) in 10 postseason games.

Additionally, he has previously served in leadership roles as Team Captain in Charlotte and Kingston (OHL) and as an assistant in Milwaukee and San Diego.

McKeown has also appeared in 16 NHL games with Carolina and Nashville, posting three assists.

Prior to reaching the AHL, McKeown skated in four seasons in the with Kingston Frontenacs. He recorded a career-high 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) at the OHL during his 2013-14 season and led Kingston blueliners in goals, and finished second in points and assists. He finished his career in the OHL totaling 146 points (32 goals, 114 assists) in 247 games and was named to 2012-13 OHL First Rookie Team and 2015-16 OHL Third All-Star Team.

Internationally, McKeown helped Team Canada capture the U18 Gold Medal at the 2013 World Junior Championships. He finished the tournament skating in seven games and recorded one assist.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Listowel, Ontario, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (50th overall) at the 2014 NHL Draft.