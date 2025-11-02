BARRACUDA ROLL REIGN, 4-2

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (3-5-0-0) bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, defeating the Ontario Reign (5-3-1-0) 4-2 at Tech CU Arena to split the weekend series. Four different skaters found the back of the net and Gabriel Carriere turned aside 27 shots for his first win of the season.

In the first, Jack Thompson (1) opened the scoring at 8:07 with his first goal of the year, steering in a close-range shot through Pheonix Copley's five hole. Later in the period, Zack Ostapchuk (2) added a shorthanded tally at 15:05 on a breakaway, capitalizing on a turnover forced by Jimmy Huntington, to give San Jose a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

In the second, Ontario cut into the deficit when Martin Chromiak (3) slid a partial break through the five hole of Carriere at 10:23.

Early in the third, Quentin Musty (2) restored San Jose’s two-goal cushion with a power-play marker at 7:34, putting home rebound from just beyond the crease. Ontario responded on the man advantage at 16:07 when Taylor Ward (5) notched his team-leading fifth of the season, but just over a minute later, Pavol Regenda (1) sealed the win with his first of the year, finishing a feed from Filip Bystedt at 17:10.

Carriere stopped all but two of the 29 shots he faced, while Copley finished with 26 saves on 30 shots in defeat.

San Jose outshot Ontario 30-29 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Reign finished 1-for-3.

Three Stars:

Quentin Musty (SJ) – GWG Zack Ostapchuk (SJ) – SHG Jack Thompson (SJ) – 1 G

The Barracuda begin a five-game roadtrip on Tuesday in Ontario and return to Tech CU Arena on Sat, Oct. 15 (6 p.m.) for That's so Fetch Night. The first 2,500 will receie a Mini chirp book giveaway. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.