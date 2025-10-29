AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
BARRACUDA BLANKED BY GULLS 3-0

Oct 29, 2025
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 0 0 0 0
San Diego
San Diego Gulls
 1 1 1 3

San Diego, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (2-4-0-0) were shutout for the first time this season on Wednesday night, falling 3–0 to the San Diego Gulls (2-3-1-0) at Pechanga Arena.

Gulls’ backstop Ville Husso turned aside all 27 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and 17th of his AHL career. It was also the first time the Barracuda were shutout by the Gulls since 2018.

Yegor Sidorov (2) opened the scoring on the power play at 5:43 of the first period, putting home a loose puck that hit the post moments prior.

San Diego extended its lead in the second when Tim Washe (1) jammed in a centering feed from Matt Phillips just moments after Lucas Carlsson hit the post for the Barracuda.

Washe (3) sealed the win at 17:04 of the third with an empty-netter. San Jose went 0-for-5 on the power play, while San Diego went 1-for-4 on the man advantage. The Gulls outshot the Barracuda 35–27 overall.

Goaltender Gabe Carriere made 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss for San Jose, which slipped to 0–2 on the road.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda return toTech CU Arena on Halloween (Friday, Oct. 31) to take on the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.). For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

 

