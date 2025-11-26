BARRACUDA BLANK WRANGLERS 3–0, EXTENDS POINT STREAK TO 11

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (11–5–1–1) pushed their point streak to 11 games on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, earning a decisive 3–0 win over the Calgary Wranglers (10–8–2–0). Goaltender Gabriel Carriere was perfect, turning aside all 22 shots he faced to earn his third career shutout.

San Jose controlled the first period from the drop, outshooting Calgary 14–5 and striking twice in the final four minutes. First, Igor Chernyshov (9) buried his ninth of the season at 16:16, ripping in a shot from the point. Then, with 40 seconds remaining in the frame, Cole Clayton (2) snapped one in from distance.

The Barracuda kept their foot on the gas early in the second. After drawing a high-sticking call on Martin Frk , they capitalized on the power play when Filip Bystedt (4) tipped in an air-born puck.

In the third, Carriere turned aside all 10 shots he faced to earn his fifth win in his last seven starts.

