SHARKS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN KYLE MASTERS FROM WILD

San Jose, CA – San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Kyle Masters from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Oskar Olausson .

Masters, 22, appeared in 16 games last season with the AHL’s Iowa Wild , recording three points (one goal, two assists) and two penalty minutes. He also skated in 27 games with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders , collecting 13 points (five goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating.

Over his two-year professional career, the native of Edmonton, Alberta, has played in 35 AHL games with Iowa, registering six points (one goal, five assists), eight penalty minutes, and an even rating. In addition, he has appeared in 59 ECHL games with Iowa, totaling 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the six-foot, 180-pound, right-shot defenseman spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Red Deer and Kamloops . He was named to the WHL (BC) Division Second All-Star Team in 2022–23, his final junior season.

Masters was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Sharks originally acquired Olausson from Colorado in exchange for forward Danil Gushchin on July 25, 2025.