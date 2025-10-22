SAN JOSE BARRACUDA VS. COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS

WED, OCT. 22, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

FIRING UP: The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, hosting the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first time this season. The matchup kicks off a three-game homestand for San Jose. Last year, the Barracuda dominated the season series, going 7-1 against Seattle’s top affiliate, including a perfect 4-0 mark at home. All-time, San Jose is 8-11-2-3 versus the Firebirds and 4-6-1-1 at Tech CU Arena.

CAGS CALLED UP: The Sharks recalled defenseman Luca Cagnoni on Sunday. A year ago, the 20-year-old finished just three points shy of the AHL’s defenseman scoring title, racking up 52 points in 64 games. The rookie led all skaters in power-play points (34), ranked second in power-play assists (23), and tied for fourth in power-play goals (11). Among defensemen, he placed third in both points and goals (16), and tied for fifth in assists (36). Cagnoni was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and set franchise records for goals and power-play goals by a defenseman. He also appeared in six NHL games with the Sharks, notching two assists.

BURNT BIRD: The Firebirds have stumbled out of the gate, starting the season 0-2-1 and getting outscored 13-5. Coachella Valley dropped its most recent game, a 5-4 overtime loss at Bakersfield on Sunday.

COACHELLA COOKIN’: Despite their slow start, the Firebirds have been one of the AHL’s top clubs since joining the league, reaching at least the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of their first three seasons. They advanced to the Calder Cup Finals in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, falling each time to the Hershey Bears.

FULL PIPES: Several of the Sharks’ top prospects are currently skating with the Barracuda, including Ethan Cardwell (#121 overall, 2021 Round 4), Filip Bystedt (#27 overall, 2022 Round 1), Igor Chernyshov (#33 overall, 2024 Round 2), Kasper Halttunen (#36 overall, 2023 Round 2), Matias Hävelid (#45 overall, 2022 Round 2), Cam Lund (#34 overall, 2022 Round 2), Quentin Musty (#26 overall, 2023 Round 1), and Zack Ostapchuk (#39 overall, 2021 Round 2). Among that group, only Halttunen was held off the scoresheet in the season opener.