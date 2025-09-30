SAN JOSE BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD KYLE CRNKOVIC TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY AHL CONTRACT
San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Crnkovic to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.
Crnkovic, 23, appeared in 72 games last season with the ECHL’s Allen Americans and Fort Wayne Komets, recording 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists), four power-play goals, 154 shots, six game-winning goals, and 14 penalty minutes.
Over his two-year professional career, the Calgary, Alberta native has skated in six AHL games with the San Diego Gulls and 132 ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers, Americans, and Komets, totaling 106 points (34 goals, 72 assists) and 47 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-7, 165-pounder spent five seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds, appearing in 277 games and collecting 289 points (111 goals, 178 assists), 90 penalty minutes, and a plus-68 rating. In 2022–23, he helped the Thunderbirds capture the WHL Championship, and in 2021–22 he was named a WHL (East) First All-Star Team selection.
The Barracuda will host their only home preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors before opening the regular season versus the Condors at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. Opening Night will feature a full-arena magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Rotten Robbie. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.