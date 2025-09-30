San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), AHL ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Crnkovic to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Crnkovic, 23, appeared in 72 games last season with the ECHL’s Allen Americans and Fort Wayne Komets , recording 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists), four power-play goals, 154 shots, six game-winning goals, and 14 penalty minutes.

Over his two-year professional career, the Calgary, Alberta native has skated in six AHL games with the San Diego Gulls and 132 ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers , Americans, and Komets, totaling 106 points (34 goals, 72 assists) and 47 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-7, 165-pounder spent five seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds , appearing in 277 games and collecting 289 points (111 goals, 178 assists), 90 penalty minutes, and a plus-68 rating. In 2022–23, he helped the Thunderbirds capture the WHL Championship, and in 2021–22 he was named a WHL (East) First All-Star Team selection.