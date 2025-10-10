AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
10/11 - Final
BAK 6
SJ 7
Game Recap Game Highlights
10/18 - 10:00 PM
SJ (1-0-0-0)
BAK (0-1-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/22 - 10:00 PM
CV (0-1-0-0)
SJ (1-0-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

Oct 10, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, Ca. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players are on the Barracuda roster for the 2025-26 AHL Regular Season.

Forwards:

Quentin Musty

Kasper Halttunen

Shane Bowers

Colin White

Oskar Olausson

Filip Bystedt

Oliver Wahlstrom

Jimmy Huntington

Samuel Laberge

Cam Lund

Patrick Giles

Ethan Cardwell

Zack Ostapchuk

Lucas Vanroboys

Anthony Vincent

Donavan Houle

Pavol Regenda

Igor Chernyshov

Defenders:

Mattias Havelid

Luca Cagnoni

Cole Clayton

Jake Furlong

Noah Beck

John Gormley

Braden Hache

Jack Bar

Goalies:

Matt Davis

Gabriel Carriere

Jakub Skarek

Click HERE for printable roster.

The Barracuda open the regular season at Tech CU Arena against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m.. The night is presented by Rotten Robbie and will feature a full-arena magnet schedule giveaway. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD PAVOL REGENDA TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 02, 2025

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD PAVOL REGENDA TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 02, 2025

