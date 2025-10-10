SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER
San Jose, Ca. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players are on the Barracuda roster for the 2025-26 AHL Regular Season.
Forwards:
Quentin Musty
Kasper Halttunen
Shane Bowers
Colin White
Oskar Olausson
Filip Bystedt
Oliver Wahlstrom
Jimmy Huntington
Samuel Laberge
Cam Lund
Patrick Giles
Ethan Cardwell
Zack Ostapchuk
Lucas Vanroboys
Anthony Vincent
Donavan Houle
Pavol Regenda
Igor Chernyshov
Defenders:
Mattias Havelid
Luca Cagnoni
Cole Clayton
Jake Furlong
Noah Beck
John Gormley
Braden Hache
Jack Bar
Goalies:
Matt Davis
Gabriel Carriere
Jakub Skarek
Click HERE for printable roster.
The Barracuda open the regular season at Tech CU Arena against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m.. The night is presented by Rotten Robbie and will feature a full-arena magnet schedule giveaway. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.