SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

San Jose, Ca. – The San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players are on the Barracuda roster for the 2025-26 AHL Regular Season.

Forwards:

Quentin Musty

Kasper Halttunen

Shane Bowers

Colin White

Oskar Olausson

Filip Bystedt

Oliver Wahlstrom

Jimmy Huntington

Samuel Laberge

Cam Lund

Patrick Giles

Ethan Cardwell

Zack Ostapchuk

Lucas Vanroboys

Anthony Vincent

Donavan Houle

Pavol Regenda

Igor Chernyshov

Defenders:

Mattias Havelid

Luca Cagnoni

Cole Clayton

Jake Furlong

Noah Beck

John Gormley

Braden Hache

Jack Bar

Goalies:

Matt Davis

Gabriel Carriere

Jakub Skarek

