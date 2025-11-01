GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. REIGN

SAT, NOV. 1, 2025 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

Saturday Showdown: The Barracuda close out their two-game weekend series with the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) on Saturday at Tech CU Arena. The Barracuda fell 6-1 on Friday and have now dropped their last two and five of six. Ontario has now won four of their last five. After Saturday, the Barracuda will begin a five-game roadie in Ontario on Tuesday.

No Fun Friday: The Ontario Reign spoiled San Jose’s Halloween home game with a dominant 6–1 win at Tech CU Arena on Friday night. Six different Reign players scored, including Taylor Ward, Aatu Jämsen, Sam Bolduc, Jack Hughes, Jakub Dvořák, and Kenny Connors, while Koehn Ziemmer and Andre Booth each added two assists. After Oliver Wahlstrom tied the game late in the first with a power-play goal for San Jose, Ontario erupted for four in the second and never looked back. Goalie Erik Portillo stopped 36 of 37 shots. Jakub Skarek got the start but was pulled in the second after giving up four goals on 17 shots.

Deep Dive: Through their first seven games, the Barracuda have yet to score the opening goal or take a lead into the first intermission. San Jose sits at minus-eight in five-on-five goal differential and minus-14 overall. The team ranks second in the AHL in penalty minutes per game (17.85) and has drawn the second-most penalties (39), converting at 20.5% on the power play (15th). On the penalty kill, the Barracuda rank 30th at 67.9%, though they went a perfect four-for-four on Friday. Offensively, San Jose has managed just one goal over its last two contests and ranks 25th in goals for, while defensively, they sit last in the league in goals against (4.43), allowing six goals in four of their first seven games.

Reign of Terror: Sam Fagemo, Ontario’s leading goal scorer in each of the last two seasons, and Charles Hudon, who led the Reign in points last year, are both no longer with the organization. Fagemo signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Winnipeg Jets on July 2, while Hudon is now playing in Sweden with Djurgårdens (SHL). Over the past two seasons, Fagemo scored 72 goals, including 43 in 2023-24, second only to current Shark Adam Gaudette (44) that year. Hudon tallied seven points (1+6=7) in eight games against the Barracuda last season.