GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. REIGN

FRI, OCT. 31, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 7 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

Halloween Hangout: The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Friday to kick off a two-game weekend series with the Ontario Reign, the first of three straight matchups against the Kings’ top affiliate. Last season, San Jose went 3-4-0-1 against Ontario and 1-3 at home. All-time, the Barracuda are 31-39-6-3 versus the Reign and 17-21-2-0 in the Bay Area. Friday marks the 80th all-time meeting between the Pacific Division rivals. The Barracuda swept Ontario 2-0 in the Pacific Division First Round last spring.

No More Candy: On Wednesday, the Barracuda were held scoreless for the first time this season, falling 3-0 to the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. In the loss, San Jose was outshot 35-27. Veteran goaltender Ville Husso earned his second shutout of the year and 17th of his AHL career. The Gulls got a pair of goals from rookie Tim Washe and a power-play tally from Yegor Sidorov, while Matt Phillips added two assists.

Trick or Weep: Through their first six games of the season, the Barracuda have yet to score the first goal or carry a lead into the first intermission. The team has also surrendered at least one power-play goal in every game, nine total, and has scored just once in two road contests. Overall, the Barracuda sit at minus-three in five-on-five goal differential and minus-nine overall.

Jack o’Lantern: Barracuda defenseman Jack Thompson appeared in his 200th career professional game (NHL: 34, AHL: 166) on Wednesday. Last season, the 23-year-old skated in a career-high 31 NHL contests with the Sharks, recording 10 points (4+6=10). During the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 18 games in Sweden (HockeyEttan) due to COVID-19.

Fall’d Up: The Sharks recalled forward Patrick Giles on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 winger has two points (1+1=2) in four games with the Barracuda this season. On March 5, 2025, San Jose acquired Giles from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Vitek Vaneček. He went on to appear in eight games with both the Sharks and Barracuda and skated in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Giles made his Sharks debut on Thursday versus the Devils.

Reign of Terror: Sam Fagemo, Ontario’s leading goal scorer in each of the last two seasons, and Charles Hudon, who led the Reign in points last year, are both no longer with the organization. Fagemo signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Winnipeg Jets on July 2, while Hudon is now playing in Sweden with Djurgårdens (SHL). Over the past two seasons, Fagemo scored 72 goals, including 43 in 2023-24, second only to current Shark Adam Gaudette (44) that year. Hudon tallied seven points (1+6=7) in eight games against the Barracuda last season.

