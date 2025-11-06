GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT WRANGLERS

THURS, NOV. 6, 2025 | 6:00 PM PT | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME | CALGARY, AB

GM 10 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

SADDLE UP: After a 2–1 overtime loss in Ontario on Tuesday, the Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Calgary on Thursday with the first of two games against the Wranglers over the next three days. The Barracuda and the Flames’ top affiliate are set to meet eight times in 2025–26. A year ago, San Jose went 2–2 against the Wranglers and 1–1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. All-time, the Barracuda are 18-20-5-1 against the Wranglers and 6-11-4-1 on the road. Against Flames AHL affiliates (Calgary/Stockton), San Jose holds an all-time record of 35-37-8-3.

ABOUT TUESDAY: Taylor Ward scored just over a minute into overtime as the Ontario Reign edged the Barracuda 2–1 on Tuesday night at Toyota Arena. After a scoreless first period, Akil Thomas opened the scoring in the second off a Jack Millar setup, but San Jose answered in the third when Igor Chernyshov buried his first AHL goal on the team’s lone power play following an Erik Portillo turnover. In overtime, Thomas fed Ward on a two-on-one for the game-winner at 1:03. Portillo made 26 saves to improve to 8–1 lifetime against San Jose, who outshot Ontario 27–20 but fell to 0-2-1-0 on the road. The Barracuda went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Reign finished 0-for-3.

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first regular-season AHL goal on Tuesday in the Barracuda’s 2–1 overtime loss at Ontario. He also recorded a career-high four shots on net. The 19-year-old scored his first AHL goal in his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 7 in Colorado. A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:56).

DO THE CAM-CAM: Among rookies, Barracuda forward Cam Lund ranks third in assists (6) and first in power-play helpers and points (0+4=4). The Sharks’ 2022 second-round pick signed his entry-level contract on March 21, 2025, and went on to play 11 NHL games at the end of the season, scoring two goals and adding an assist. In his final college campaign, he set career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40), earning a spot on the Hockey East Third All-Star Team. The year prior, he was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee.

CARDS CALLED UP: The Sharks placed Ryan Reaves on injured reserve on Sunday and, in a corresponding move, recalled Ethan Cardwell. On Wednesday, in his second game since the recall, he notched his second career NHL goal in a 6–1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

WRANGLERS WRAP: The Wranglers enter Thursday having won five straight and have points in eight consecutive games. At home, Calgary is 3-0-1, winning its last three. The Wranglers rank first in the AHL in penalty minutes per game (17.90), with former Barracuda forward Alex Gallant sitting second in PIMs (48). Calgary ranks 28th on both the power play (12.1%) and the penalty kill (71.9%), sixth in goals per game (3.50), and 4-1-2-0 in one-goal contests. Their 24 even-strength goals are tied for the league lead. Among rookies, forward Matvei Gridin ranks second in scoring (4+7=11), while defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz is tied for first in goals (4) and tied for third in scoring (8) among league blueliners.

