GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT REIGN

TUES, NOV. 4, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TOYOTA ARENA | ONTARIO, CA

GM 9 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

Rubber Match: After splitting a weekend set in San Jose, the Barracuda and Ontario Reign square off again on Tuesday, shifting venues to Toyota Arena in Ontario. A year ago, the Barracuda went 2-1-0-1 in the Inland Empire, outscoring the Reign 15-10. All-time, San Jose is 32-40-6-3 versus the Kings’ top affiliate and 14-18-4-3 in Southern California.

Saturday Sunshine: For the second consecutive Saturday, the Barracuda bounced back in the win column, beating the Reign 4-2. Four different skaters tallied, and Gabriel Carriere earned his first win of the year. Jack Thompson opened the scoring at 8:07 of the first, and Zack Ostapchuk added a shorthanded tally at 15:05 for a 2-0 lead after one. Martin Chromiak cut into the deficit midway through the second, but Quentin Musty restored the two-goal cushion on the power play early in the third. Taylor Ward answered for Ontario late before Pavol Regenda sealed the win at 17:10. San Jose outshot Ontario 30-29 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Reign finished 1-for-3.

Cards Called Up: The Sharks placed Ryan Reaves on IR on Sunday and, in a corresponding move, recalled Ethan Cardwell. Because Cardwell only played in one of the Barracuda’s two games (Saturday) against Ontario, he was able to make his Sharks season debut on Sunday. In a separate move, the Sharks sent Patrick Giles back to the Barracuda on Monday. If Giles draws in on Tuesday, it will mark his 200th career AHL game.

Reign of Terror: Reign goaltender Erik Portillo improved to 7-1 in his career against the Barracuda after earning a 36-save, 6-1 win on Friday. The former Michigan Wolverine is now 42-17-7 in his AHL career, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Portillo did not face San Jose last postseason, as his year was cut short due to a back injury. As a rookie in 2023-24, he ranked sixth in the league in save percentage (.918).

Helping Hand: Among AHL rookies, Cam Lund ranks third in assists (6). Among Barracuda skaters, he leads the team in helpers and co-leads in points. Last season, following his junior year at Northeastern, he signed his entry-level contract and appeared in 11 games with the Sharks, recording two goals and an assist. In his final college season, he set career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40), earning a spot on the Hockey East Third All-Star Team. The year prior, he was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee.