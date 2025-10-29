GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT GULLS

WED, OCT. 29, 2025 | 7:00 PM | PECHENGA ARENA | SAN DIEGO, CA

GM 6 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

San Diego Send: The Barracuda hit the road for one game on Wednesday in San Diego as they take on the Gulls for the first time on their eight-game season series on Wednesday. A year ago, the Barracuda went 3-2-2-1 versus the Ducks’ affiliate and 1-2-1-0 at Pechenga Arena. All time the Barracuda are 33-35-8-5 against the Gulls and 14-19-4-3 on the road.

Saturday Shine: The Barracuda bounced back Saturday, edging the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 at Tech CU Arena to split the weekend series. The win snapped a three-game skid. Luca Cagnoni tallied a goal and an assist, while Egor Afanasyev added two helpers, his first points with San Jose. Ethan Cardwell (2) tied the game in the first, and Cagnoni (2) put the Barracuda ahead in the second before Milwaukee evened it late. In the third, Colin White (1) netted the game-winner on the power play, and Jakub Skarek stopped all nine shots in the final frame. San Jose outshot Milwaukee 39-22 and went 2-for-5 on the man advantage, while Magnus Chrona made 36 saves in defeat.

California Connection: Barracuda forward Pavol Regenda spent the first three seasons of his North American pro career in the Ducks organization, skating in 140 games with the Gulls and 19 with the Ducks during that span. On Jan. 22, Regenda was acquired from Anaheim in exchange for forward Justin Bailey. Following the trade, he appeared in 36 games with the Barracuda last season, recording 25 points (9+16=25).

Carpe diem: Gulls captain Ryan Carpenter, now in his second season with San Diego, spent two separate stints with the Sharks organization over parts of five seasons. During that time, he played 90 games with the Sharks and 211 with their AHL affiliates in Worcester and San Jose.

Jack o'lantern: Barracuda rearguard Jack Thompson is set to play in his 200th game (NHL: 34, AHL: 165) between the NHL and AHL on Wednesday. A season ago, the 23-year-old skated in a career-best 31 NHL contests with the Sharks, scoring 10 points (4+6=10). During the 2020-21 season, due to COVID, he played in 18 games in Sweden (HockeyEttan).

Giles Goes Up: The Sharks recalled Patrick Giles on Tuesday. The six-foot-five forward has two points (1+1=2) in four games with the Barracuda this season. On March 5, 2025, the Sharks acquired Giles from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Vitek Vaneček. He’d go on to play in eight games with the Sharks and eight games with the Barracuda. Additionally, he skated in six Calder Cup playoff games.

