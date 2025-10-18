GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA AT BAKERSFIELD CONDORS

SAT, OCT. 18, 2025 | 7:00 PM | DIGNITY HEALTH ARENA | BAKERSFIELD, CA

GM 2

Back in Bakersfield: After opening the regular season with a 7-6 win over the Condors last Saturday at Tech CU Arena, the Barracuda return to action this weekend for a rematch in Bakersfield at Dignity Health Arena. San Jose holds an all-time record of 18-21-5-3 in Bakersfield after going 2-1-1-0 there a year ago. Following Saturday’s game, the Barracuda and Condors will meet six more times this season, but not again until Jan. 2, 2026.

Strong Start: The Barracuda kicked off their regular season with a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Bakersfield Condors last Saturday at Tech CU Arena. Sharks prospects Quentin Musty, Igor Chernyshov, Filip Bystedt, and Cam Lund each recorded multi-point games. After a seesaw first period that ended 3-3, the Barracuda took control in the second with goals from Musty, Luca Cagnoni, and Jimmy Huntington. Bakersfield made a late push, but Ethan Cardwell’s power-play tally in the third stood as the game-winner. Jakub Škarek made 27 saves in his Barracuda debut, and San Jose went three-for-eight on the power play.

More Moves: On Wednesday, the Sharks assigned forward Egor Afanasyev to the Barracuda. The former second-round pick of the Nashville Predators (2019, 45th overall) was acquired by San Jose in a trade for former first-rounder Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. Afanasyev, 24, spent last season with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, recording 21 points (7g, 14a) in 53 games. The season prior, he led the Milwaukee Admirals in scoring with 54 points. In additional moves, the Sharks assigned defensemen Jack Thompson and Lucas Carlsson to the Barracuda. The Barracuda also assigned goaltender Matt Davis and defensemen Jack Bar and Noah Beck to the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder. Last, the Sharks sent forward Oskar Olausson to the Wild for defenseman Kyle Masters who was immediately sent to the Thunder.

Full Pipes: Several of the Sharks’ top prospects are currently with the Barracuda, including Luca Cagnoni (#123 overall, 2023 Round 4), Ethan Cardwell (#121 overall, 2021 Round 4), Filip Bystedt (#27 overall, 2022 Round 1), Igor Chernyshov (#33 overall, 2024 Round 2), Kasper Halttunen (#36 overall, 2023 Round 2), Matias Hävelid (#45 overall, 2022 Round 2), Cam Lund (#34 overall, 2022 Round 2), Quentin Musty (#26 overall, 2023 Round 1), and Zack Ostapchuk (#39 overall, 2021 Round 2). Among the group, only Halttunen was held off the scoresheet in the season opener.

Cuda Killer: Condors captain Seth Griffith scored in Saturday’s 7-6 loss to the Barracuda, giving him 46 career points (22g, 24a) in 42 games against San Jose. The 32-year-old has led Bakersfield in scoring in each of the past five seasons. In 2024-25, he led the AHL in assists (51) and earned Second Team All-Star honors.