AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
GAME DAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

Oct 04, 2025
Written By: Barracuda Staff

Preseason Game #1

Matchup: San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors

Location: Dignity Healthy Arena (Bakersfield, Ca.) 

Start Time: 4 p.m. PT 

Where to Listen: SJBarracuda.com/listen, Sharks + SAP Center App 

Where to Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Tale of the Tape:
The Barracuda open their short two-game preseason schedule on Saturday in Bakersfield against the Condors (Edmonton Oilers) at 4 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. Last season, San Jose went 4-3-1-0 against the Oilers’ top affiliate and 1-2-1-0 at Dignity Health Arena.

Top prospects Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, and Matias Havelid are all projected to play on Saturday. Notable offseason additions Oscar Olausson, Jimmy Huntington, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Sam Laberge are also expected to be in the lineup.

Last season, the Barracuda finished seven points ahead of the Condors in the regular season, reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. San Jose was ultimately eliminated by the Colorado Eagles in the second round. Bakersfield missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Veteran forward Seth Griffith returns for his sixth season in Bakersfield in 2025–26. The 32-year-old has led the Condors in scoring in each of the past five seasons. Last year, he recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) in eight games against the Barracuda. In his career, he has tallied 45 points in 41 games versus San Jose.

Projected Lineup:

17  OLAUSSON -- 18 BYSTEDT -- 92  CHERNYSHOV

 24  WAHLSTROM  -- 40 HUNTINGTON -- 14  HALTTUNEN

 95  WEIGHT -- 90 CRNKOVIC -- 83  HOULE

 41  LABERGE -- 67 VANROBOYS -- 76  VINCENT

 61  FURLONG -- 25 HAVELID

 70  BECK -- 79 GORMLEY

 93  PROCTOR -- 94 SOMERVILLE

 35  CARRIERE

 34  DAVIS

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD PAVOL REGENDA TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 02, 2025

