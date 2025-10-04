GAME DAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

Preseason Game #1

Matchup: San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors

Location: Dignity Healthy Arena (Bakersfield, Ca.)

Start Time: 4 p.m. PT

Where to Listen: SJBarracuda.com/listen, Sharks + SAP Center App

Where to Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Tale of the Tape:

The Barracuda open their short two-game preseason schedule on Saturday in Bakersfield against the Condors (Edmonton Oilers) at 4 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. Last season, San Jose went 4-3-1-0 against the Oilers’ top affiliate and 1-2-1-0 at Dignity Health Arena.

Top prospects Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, and Matias Havelid are all projected to play on Saturday. Notable offseason additions Oscar Olausson, Jimmy Huntington, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Sam Laberge are also expected to be in the lineup.

Last season, the Barracuda finished seven points ahead of the Condors in the regular season, reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. San Jose was ultimately eliminated by the Colorado Eagles in the second round. Bakersfield missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Veteran forward Seth Griffith returns for his sixth season in Bakersfield in 2025–26. The 32-year-old has led the Condors in scoring in each of the past five seasons. Last year, he recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) in eight games against the Barracuda. In his career, he has tallied 45 points in 41 games versus San Jose.

Projected Lineup:

17 OLAUSSON -- 18 BYSTEDT -- 92 CHERNYSHOV

24 WAHLSTROM -- 40 HUNTINGTON -- 14 HALTTUNEN

95 WEIGHT -- 90 CRNKOVIC -- 83 HOULE

41 LABERGE -- 67 VANROBOYS -- 76 VINCENT

61 FURLONG -- 25 HAVELID

70 BECK -- 79 GORMLEY

93 PROCTOR -- 94 SOMERVILLE

35 CARRIERE

34 DAVIS