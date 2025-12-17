COMEBACK COMES UP SHORT IN COACHELLA VALLEY

PALM DESERT, Calif. — The San Jose Barracuda (15-9-1-1) couldn’t complete a third-period comeback on Wednesday night, falling 4–2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-7-3-0) at Acrisure Arena. San Jose erased two separate deficits and tied the game midway through the third period, but Coachella Valley pulled away late with the go-ahead goal and an empty-netter to secure the win.

The Firebirds opened the scoring at 4:42 of the first period when John Hayden (7) tucked in a loose puck that got behind Gabe Carriere after Eduard Šalé hit the post, giving Coachella Valley a 1–0 lead after 20 minutes. The second period was scoreless as the Barracuda generated chances but were turned aside by goaltender Nikke Kokko .

San Jose broke through early in the third on a five-on-three power play, as Oliver Wahlstrom (7) beat Kokko at 1:01 on the stickside. The Firebirds answered at 5:40 when Mitchell Stephens (4) restored the lead, but the Barracuda responded again with another man-advantage goal, this time from Filip Bystedt (7) at 11:00, knotting the score at 2–2. Coachella Valley regained the lead for good at 16:44 when Oscar Fisker Mølgaard (5) scored the eventual game-winner, with Logan Morrison (12) adding an empty-net goal at 18:40 to close out the 4–2 final.

Kokko made 38 saves on 40 shots to earn first-star honors, while Carriere stopped 26 of 29 shots for San Jose.

BOX SCORE